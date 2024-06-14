AC Schnitzer Toyota Supra Is Tasteful Tuning Done Right

Toyota

We're all for modifying your car to your liking here at Road & Track. Ultimately, you decide what and how you drive, but some tuning companies like to go above and beyond while others make their money on subtleness.

German-based BMW tuner AC Schnitzer falls somewhere in the middle of this spectrum, but its latest rendition of the Toyota Supra is a testament to how the aftermarket can subtly improve an already impressive sports car. Selected as Toyota Germany's exclusive tuning shop, AC Schnitzer adds a little more power, swaps out the suspension, and touches up the visual kit to make an OEM+ Supra.

With fresh tunes for both engine configurations, the 3.0-liter B58 and 2.0-liter B48, the larger displacement motors put down 400 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque, marking an increase of 60 hp and 74 lb-ft of torque. The smaller engine also gets a boost in power, making 300 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque. That's an increase of 42 hp and 46 lb-ft of torque. These aren't huge increases in power, but the effects are likely to be felt off the line.

AC Schnitzer is offering a blacked-out sports rear exhaust silencer with an Otto particle filter to better express these forced-induction muted exhaust notes. The setup is engineered to comply with WLTP emissions and noise test criteria. The laws surrounding exhaust noise in Germany are strict, and making a car's sonic effect both enthusiast-pleasing and compliant is no small feat.

Underneath the GR Supra, AC Schnitzer has fitted RS coilover suspension, which is both height-adjustable and can also be adjusted in rebound and compression stages. Accounting for a ride height drop of 1.5 inches, the tuning company says that, while the coilovers do lower the center of gravity, a high level of residual spring travel was also engineered into the upgraded suspension for everyday appropriate ride quality. If dropping the ride height is your main goal, a set of 1-inch lowering springs is available as well.

A set of 20-inch AC1 or AC4 alloy wheels wrap up the package dynamic changes to the AC Schnitzer GR Supra. Twenty-one-inch AC3 wheels are also available. Visually, a carbon "Racing" rear wing and front splitter add some extra muscle to the package, though the tuner doesn't specify if either of these pieces adds noticeable downforce. If you're missing out on a set of racing stripes, they have got you covered there, too.

All AC Schnitzer modifications come with a subassembly warranty specific to the custom parts. Supra owners in Germany can contact their local Toyota dealership for more details about ordering individual pieces or the whole tuning kit.

