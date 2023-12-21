Aston Martin Valhalla Shown Testing in All Its 998-HP Hybrid Glory

Aston Martin

Aston Martin has revealed a new series of images showing the upcoming Valhalla hypercar testing at the Silverstone Circuit.

The Valhalla sources 998 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged V-8 and a plug-in-hybrid system.

Aston Martin will build 999 examples of the Valhalla and it is on pace to enter production in 2024.

If you're a bit confused by all the various hypercar projects coming out of Aston Martin lately, we sympathize. There are only two of them, but they both feature names inspired by Norse mythology, so let us clear things up. There's the Adrian Newey brainchild called the Valkryie, which was originally called the AM-RB 001. It produces an immense 1139 horsepower from its hybrid V-12 powertrain. Then there's the upcoming Valhalla you see here, which started life named the AM-RB 003.

Think of the Valkryie as Aston Martin's ultimate vision for what a hypercar can be, and the Valhalla as an (only slightly) more accessible track weapon. The Valhalla has been more or less shrouded in mist until now, though the company just released a new set of images showing the car testing at Silverstone. The images come as Aston Martin begins a more aggressive phase of real-world testing for the upcoming hypercar.

The Mercedes-AMG–sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 feeds power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It pairs with a set of three electric motors, including one in the transmission to bring the Valhalla's combined output to 998 horsepower.

Just like the Valkyrie before it, the Valhalla will be built in limited figures. Aston Martin kept the Valkyrie extremely exclusive, offering only 150 build slots globally. The Valhalla will be more available to the bourgeoisie—well, kinda. There will still only be 999 of them, and pricing is expected to start in the $800,000 range. According to Aston Martin, the Valhalla is still on track to enter production in 2024.

