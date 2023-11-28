Aston Martin Vanquish, a 700-HP Mid-Engine Supercar, Is Cancelled

Aston Martin

The next Aston Martin Vanquish is expected to transition to a mid-engine layout.

It could pack up to 700 horsepower from a hybrid powertrain using a turbo V-6.

Expect it to arrive in 2023 with a starting price of around $300,000.

UPDATE 11/28/23: An Aston Martin spokesperson reached out to Car and Driver to confirm that the Vanquish has been cancelled. Earlier this year, the company's executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll, publicly said that Aston would no longer build the mid-engined Vanquish, which was planned to have a hybrid twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 powertrain that would be built in-house.

This story originally appeared in the May 2020 issue of Car and Driver as part of our 25 Cars Worth Waiting For package. Our sneak preview of the most exciting cars coming in the next few years draws on knowledge from leaked product-development plans, spy photos, and loose-lipped insiders mixed in with information that has already been officially released. The reporting for this story was completed in February and early March, before the auto industry began feeling major effects of the coronavirus pandemic. As many automakers are now delaying or pausing development programs, the debut and on-sale dates reported here may change.

Aston Martin's next Vanquish will be a mid-engine supercar targeting the defining dream machines of the moment—cars such as the Ferrari F8 Tributo, Lamborghini's Huracán replacement, and the McLaren 720S and 765LT. Previewed by a concept car at the 2019 Geneva auto show (pictured), the Vanquish should start just north of $300,000 when it arrives in 2023.

Insiders say the Vanquish uses a version of the new hybrid engine that Aston is developing internally, combining a turbocharged V-6 with a generous level of electric assistance. A hybrid six in this sector is risky, so don't expect the company to take any chances with output, which will exceed 700 horsepower. Underneath the shapely body will be a bonded-aluminum spaceframe similar to what's under the brand's existing models but with the order of passengers and engine reversed.

The company's future is dependent on some serious diversification. Aston barely survived a cash crunch at the start of this year and sees the Vanquish as a way to broaden the brand's appeal as demand for its traditional front-engine models falters. The Vanquish takes inspiration from the Valkyrie and Valhalla, which are being co-­engineered with Red Bull Racing, but Aston is developing the ­Vanquish alone.

Plenty could go wrong with this project, given the precarious state of Aston Martin's finances. The DBX SUV will have to be an immediate success for the Vanquish's development to go much further, and the mid-engine triumvirate of Valhalla, Valkyrie, and Vanquish is sure to generate some confusion. Which of those costs less than a million again? This one.

