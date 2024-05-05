Audi CEO on his biggest challenges: "I’ve never seen anything like it"

Gernot Dollner Audi Q6 E tron

Getting the Q6 E-tron project back on track was just one challenge facing Döllner

When Gernot Döllner arrived in Ingolstadt in September last year to start his new role as CEO and chairman of Audi, he probably found quite the to-do list in a bulging in-tray.

Shortly before Döllner’s appointment, Volkswagen Group chair Oliver Blume described Audi as “lagging [behind] the competition”. That’s why the job had become vacant in the first place: former boss Markus Duesmann was sacked, reports suggest, because of numerous delays to the flagship Q6 E-tron.

But getting the Q6 E-tron project back on track was just one challenge facing Döllner. Audi was gearing up for the biggest wave of product launches in its history, while facing an increased challenge from new Chinese rivals, trying to keep pace with BMW and Mercedes-Benz, coping with a slowing market for electric vehicles and dealing with ever-changing regulations.

Whereas Duesmann had jumped across from BMW to oversee Audi in 2020, Döllner wasn’t a flashy hire. The 55-year-old has been at the Volkswagen Group since 1993, with the bulk of his career spent at Porsche, where he worked with Blume.

Among other roles, he was product manager for the 918 Spyder and the Panamera model series. Since 2021, he has been VW’s group strategy boss – a key if somewhat back-room role.

That seems to fit Döllner’s style – and explains why he doesn’t seem at all fazed by the challenges ahead of him at Audi. In fact, his demeanour is a great fit for the brand: it’s not about being showy; it’s about being efficient, considered and decisive.

Since he started at Audi six months ago, Döllner and his board have spent their time laying out a new strategy for the company, which has been called the Audi Agenda. See, told you he wasn’t flashy.

The agenda is intended to help tackle the key issues affecting the firm. “We’re currently managing the biggest model initiative in Audi’s history,” he says, “while at the same time driving forward a fundamental transformation.”

So the agenda will provide “clarity for the company” and it “contains everything we need to take Audi forward again”. That starts with a focus on four key areas: products, technology, the brand and key regions – with a particular emphasis on raising performance in China and the US. Döllner has revamped the company structure to make it leaner, with more entrepreneurship. He describes products lines as now being “companies within companies”.

The focus is on getting Audi back to what it does best – and that can be succinctly summed up in three words: Vorsprung durch Technik. Strangely, those aren’t words that have been heard coming out of Ingolstadt much in recent years, but expect that to change. Döllner says that, when formulating his agenda, the board has “some quite intense discussion” regarding the brand.

“I grew up with Vorsprung durch Technik, but in the last few years, with not having [new] products, it was not the right time to talk about it,” he says. “But this is still the core of the brand. We have to find a new interpretation, but what remains is bringing technology that helps people. It’s a more holistic view on the customer perspective. That covers design, quality, engineering and even the customer experience.”

The increased emphasis of Vorsprung durch Technik might sound like Audi is joining the likes of Volkswagen and Renault by looking to its heritage, but Döllner says: “That’s not our perspective.”

He adds: “Being innovative is part of our DNA. Vorsprung and technology is always innovation. We look forward: it’s software; it’s artificial intelligence; it’s service quality. We have a rich heritage, and we will use that, but it’s more of an add-on. It’s the spice in the meal.”

New software technology has presented Döllner with his biggest challenge: problems with the E3 software architecture co-developed by Audi and Cariad (the VW Group’s software arm) caused the Q6 E-tron’s launch to be delayed, threatening to disrupt the firm’s ambitious plan to introduce 20 new models in the next two years.

Döllner says: “We’ve put a lot of emphasis on optimising the way we develop software and products. We’ve worked to smooth the processes and operations and we’ve taken big steps.”