This Awesome 500 HP Cobra Is Selling at the Big Boy Toy Auction Later This Month

A meticulously crafted 1965 Superformance 427 SC Cobra, boasting 500 HP, is set to captivate enthusiasts at the upcoming Big Boy Toy Auction.

The Big Boy Toy Auction later this month is poised to feature an exceptional highlight: a 1965 Superformance 427 SC Cobra, revered as one of the most iconic sports cars ever produced. With a VIN of AC9CSLK1399AM1816, this remarkable vehicle stands as a testament to automotive excellence and design prowess. Constructed from heavy fiberglass with a meticulously finished underside, this Cobra showcases SC-style flared wheel arches, equipped with clear stone guards for added protection and authenticity.

Powering this legendary beast is a formidable 460 cubic inch Ford engine, producing an impressive 500 horsepower, complemented by aluminum Edelbrock Cobra Jet heads, an aluminum intake, and an 850CFM 4-barrel carburetor. The engine’s balance, blueprint, and dyno testing ensure a matchless performance that is both raw and refined. This power is masterfully managed through a five-speed Tremec manual transmission, channeling 530 foot-pounds of torque to a Ford SVO 3:83 Positrac rear differential.

Control and handling are rendered effortless with rack and pinion steering, 4-wheel disc brakes, and an independent rear suspension, making every drive an exhilarating experience. The Cobra’s striking appearance is heightened by its titanium body accented with black stripes, SC-styled options like the aluminum quick-fill gas cap assembly, front and rear bumperettes, and side pipes with black ceramic coating. Complementing its aggressive exterior, the Cobra comes with a full black convertible top with side curtains and a full black tonneau that zips down the middle.

Riding on Halibrand wheels with knockoff center caps, this Superformance Cobra is more than just a vehicle; it's a piece of automotive history. With just 6,975 miles on the odometer, this meticulously prepared masterpiece by Dynamic Motorsports is an unparalleled addition to any sports car collection, promising to ignite the passion of collectors and enthusiasts alike.

The Annual Big Boy Toy Auction will start at 9 a.m. ET on April 27th. The sale takes place online and live in Clayton, Indiana. With many great classic cars and trucks, and a great collection of automobilia, you do not want to miss this auction. If you need assistance registering for online bidding, please email info@freijeauctioneers.com Please note that you can use our auction platform at a lower cost or Proxibid.

