This Awesome BMW M5 Is Selling Tomorrow At No Reserve

In a rare opportunity for classic car enthusiasts, a 1988 E28 BMW M5 is set to go under the hammer at a no-reserve auction on bringatrailer.com. This stunning vehicle, a true emblem of automotive excellence, combines the thrill of a sports car with the elegance of a luxury sedan.

This particular BMW M5, dressed in a classic Schwarz Black with a luxurious Black Leather interior, stands as a testament to the timeless design and engineering prowess of BMW. The car boasts a well-documented ownership history, stretching from the original purchase order to the current service receipts, ensuring its provenance and authenticity.

Originally a Canadian Market car, its speedometer is measured in km/h, and the odometer is in kilometers, showcasing its international heritage. With only 86,420 original kilometers on the clock, which is approximately 53,700 miles, this M5 has been meticulously maintained throughout its life. It was acquired by the current owner in 2016 from the Enthusiast Auto Group in Cincinnati, OH, and has been cherished as a very original and well-preserved example of the iconic E28 M5.

When first listed for sale by AEG in 2016, the car was described as “Stunning, Investment-Grade E28 M5! Fully Documented, 2-Owner, Original Car! Extremely Rare Vehicle – one of the lowest mileage remaining M5s produced with black leather interior!” The car’s excellent condition was emphasized, noting its unmodified, stock condition and meticulous maintenance.

The current owner, driven by a passion for perfection, invested over $30,000 in mechanical work, aiming to bring this classic car as close to perfection as possible. This substantial investment is completely documented with receipts and service records, underscoring the car’s exceptional maintenance and care.

This 1988 BMW M5 is not just a car; it's a piece of automotive history, a collector's dream, and a symbol of BMW’s heritage in producing world-class sports sedans. The no-reserve auction presents a unique chance for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of BMW's legacy, a vehicle that continues to captivate and inspire decades after its inception.

This beautiful M5 is being sold by Tobin Motor Works. To learn more about their consignment process check out their website today.

