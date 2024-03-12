This Awesome Cutlass Convertible Is Selling This Weekend At Premier Auction’s Punta Gorda Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a unique classic.

This weekend, classic car enthusiasts will have a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive history at Premier Auction's Punta Gorda sale. Among the featured vehicles is a beautifully restored 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 Convertible, a true icon of American muscle that combines performance with luxury.

Under the hood, this Cutlass 442 boasts a robust Rocket 350 V-8 engine, identified by its K-Code and equipped with a 4-barrel carburetor, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience. Paired with a smooth turbo automatic transmission, this classic car promises both power and elegance on the road.

The vehicle's striking gold exterior is perfectly complemented by a tan interior, embodying the classic aesthetic of the early '70s. A new power convertible white soft top allows drivers to enjoy sunny days and clear skies, enhancing the car's appeal as a leisurely cruiser.

Not just a looker, this Cutlass 442 is outfitted with an array of features to enhance comfort and drivability. Factory air conditioning, now upgraded with a new compressor and converted to R-134a, ensures passengers stay cool even during the hottest months. The inclusion of a W-30 stripe kit adds a sporty touch, while power windows, power steering, and power disc brakes elevate the driving experience to new heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sitting on rally wheels, this Cutlass 442 is not only a joy to drive but also maintains its authenticity with a numbers-matching engine. According to the auction house, it runs and drives "like new," making it an attractive option for collectors and enthusiasts looking to experience the best of 1970s American muscle.

Whether you're a long-time collector or just beginning to explore the world of classic cars, this 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 Convertible represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-maintained, high-performance vehicle with timeless appeal. Don't miss your chance to bid on this gem at Premier Auction's Punta Gorda sale this weekend.

This awesome vehicle is selling at the Premier Auction on March 15th & 16th in Punta Gorda, Florida. With hundreds of lots of automobilia and great classic enthusiast vehicles for sale, you will find the one you want. If you can’t make it in person, you can bid on Proxibid. We look forward to seeing you.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.