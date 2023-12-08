Bear Rips Door Off Lamborghini Huracan

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Oh, the pain!

If you own a dog, you might have had to clean up a mess in the back of your car once or twice, or maybe even had to deal with some torn upholstery. That’s nowhere near as bad as this pet bear ripping the door off a Lamborghini Huracan Performante. The incident, which was posted to social media by Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish, an Arab Sheikh and social media influencer from the United Arab Emirates, is enough to make any gearhead laugh and then cry, then probably laugh again before finally crying.

The bear wasn’t being malicious, even though it’s easy to assume it was. The thing was just trying to get to a yummy apple it could smell inside the car. Anyone who’s been camping in bear country and isn’t an idiot knows you can’t leave any food in your vehicle at night, otherwise Yogi and Winnie will tear it apart to get to the goods. And we won’t even mention what happens if you leave food inside your tent.

With ease, the juvenile bear just rips the door right off the hinges like a kid taking apart a Lego car. The sheer strength of the animal is amazing, but again this isn’t shocking to anyone who’s seen bears in action.

Albuqaish owns a small zoo’s worth of exotic animals as well as an impressive collection of expensive vehicles. He regularly posts videos of the bear, tigers, and other creatures around and even inside his many cars, but this seems to be the first incident of one of the rides being damaged.

There are other videos of the bear interacting with the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, including it eating numerous apples from the car’s frunk compartment. Albuqaish also laughingly held up the door in a follow-up video, showing the guy has plenty of cash to have it fixed. After all, it’s only an exotic Italian supercar.

