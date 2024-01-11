This Beautifully Restored KC Custom Truck Has All The Modern Touches In a Retro Package

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is an amazing classic truck.

An extraordinary piece of automotive history, the 1940 Chevrolet KC truck, has been meticulously restored to combine vintage charm with modern flair. This unique model, now available for enthusiasts and collectors, is a showcase of classic design and contemporary upgrades, making it a standout vehicle in any collection.

The truck's exterior is a visual delight, finished in a sophisticated two-tone Taupe and Rose Gold undercoat, with the fenders elegantly completed in Mink. One of the most striking features is the professionally chopped top, reduced by 3 inches, adding a sleek and streamlined look to this classic design. The addition of LED unglow lighting is perfect for nighttime cruising, enhancing its presence on the road.

Stepping inside, the interior echoes the exterior’s color scheme, creating a seamless and cohesive aesthetic. It’s adorned with vintage gauges that nod to the truck's heritage, while modern amenities like air conditioning, a custom radio, and power windows offer the comforts of contemporary vehicles. The custom steering wheel and upholstery round off the interior's luxurious feel, ensuring every drive is both comfortable and stylish.

Under the hood lies the heart of this classic - a small block Chevy 350 V8 engine, equipped with an Edelbrock carburetor and a Victor Series aluminum intake manifold. The polished valve covers add a touch of elegance to the engine bay. This powerful engine is paired with an automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and responsive handling.

The truck's chassis is equally impressive, featuring a Nova subframe, power drum brakes, and manual rack and pinion steering, providing a stable and enjoyable driving experience. The black rally wheels with chrome rings and center caps complete the truck’s timeless look.

This 1940 Chevrolet KC truck, with its perfect blend of historical charm and modern enhancements, is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement piece that speaks volumes of the owner's taste and appreciation for classic automotive artistry. With its VIN 14kc218776G16, it's ready to become the pride and joy of a discerning collector or enthusiast.

This vehicle is selling at OK Classics Auction on January 13th at the Firelake Arena. The location is 18145 Old Rangeline Road

Shawnee, Oklahoma 74801. For vehicle specific questions or to contact OK Classics directly, call Kenny Orf at 405-202-4890 or Jason O'Connor at 405-481-9411.

