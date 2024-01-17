These Are the Best Hybrid SUVs on Sale Right Now

Bentley

Just because you want an SUV doesn't mean you'll have to settle for something with lackluster fuel economy. There are dozens of sport utility vehicles for sale right now with hybrid drivetrain options, allowing buyers to save at the pump while getting the space and capability they need. These are our favorite hybrid SUVs.

2024 BMW XM

Price: $159,995

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 73 MPGe combined

The BMW XM is the first model from the company's M performance sub-brand to use hybrid tech. Under the hood sits a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 paired to an electric motor, making a combined 644 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque (or 738 hp and 738 lb-ft on the XM Label). While the garish design is loud and cartoonish, the well-appointed, unique interior and breakneck speed should quell complaints from potential buyers.

Check out our first drive right here

Brian Silvestro

2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e

Price: $73,495

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 58 MPGe combined



Weirdly enough, BMW's best all-around products right now are its SUVs. That's doubly true for the hybrid version of the X5, the xDrive50e. It pairs a turbocharged inline-six with a single electric motor for an impressive 483 hp. Factor in the handsome design and slick, modern cabin—both refreshed with new lighting and screens—and you have yourself a winner on all fronts.

Here's our review of the X5 Hybrid

BMW

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and RAV4 Prime

Price: $33,075 (Hybrid); $44,440 (Prime)

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 39 MPG combined (Hybrid); 94 MPGe combined (Prime)

The Toyota RAV4 is far from an enthusiast car, but the more powerful Hybrid is the best RAV4 to drive and the only model that offers the XSE trim with sport-tuned dampers and steering. Not only does it handle better, the RAV4 Hybrid gets up to 41 mpg in the city. The plug-in hybrid variant, the RAV4 Prime, makes a combined 302 hp and up to 42 miles of electric driving thanks to an inline-four and two electric motors, allowing for a 0-60 sprint in the mid-5-second range—quick enough to out-sprint some entry-level sports cars. Sounds like a fun time to us.

Here's our list of best SUVs

Toyota

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Price: $35,400

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 40/37 MPG combined (FWD/AWD)

The Honda CR-V got a revamp for the 2023 model year, with new looks and a brand-new interior that we love. The hybrid model is the pick of the range, with 204 hp and a combined fuel rating of upt o 40 mpg. As far as "normal" crossovers go, you can't get much better than this.

Read our full review of the CR-V here

Honda

2024 Toyota Sequoia

Price: $62,870

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 22/20 MPG combined (RWD/4WD)

The Sequoia's only available drivetrain is Toyota's iForce MAX system, which combines a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V-6 with an electric motor between the engine and the 10-speed transmission. There's 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty for hauling the kids and their gear to soccer practice. It's also enough to sprint to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds.

Check out our review of the Sequoia

toyota

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

Price: $51,320

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 56 MPGe combined



While the plug-in hybrid version of the Mazda CX-90 might not have the straight-six, we still prefer it over the mild-hybrid model. It pairs an inline-four engine to an electric motor and a 17.8-kWh battery pack for 323 horses, plus 26 miles of all-electric range—enough to avoid using gasoline during an average commute.

Read our CX-90 review here

Mazda

2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge

Price: $73,195

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 58 MPGe combined

The Volvo XC90 has been on sale for a long time, but we haven't stopped loving it. The Recharge-branded hybrid model is a particularly attractive trim, delivering 455 hp thanks to a turbo-four and an electric motor. The XC90 Recharge is legitimately quick, able to sprint to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, enough to smoke real performance cars in a straight line.

Check out our XC90 Recharge road test

Brian Silvestro

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Price: $52,590

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 49 MPGe combined



A hybridized Jeep Wrangler sounds like a weird proposition, but in practice, it's the highlight of the range. The 4xe PHEV makes an impressive 375 hp, and thanks to a 17-kWh onboard battery, can go up to 25 miles on purely electric power. Not bad considering the SUV's blocky, anti-aerodynamic shape.

Here's what you need to know

Jeep

2024 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Price: $93,350

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 25 MPG combined (est.)

The Cayenne has been given a big refresh for 2024, and the best choice for daily driving remains the E-Hybrid model. It combines the base Cayenne's turbocharged V-6 with an electric motor and a 20.6-kWh battery for 463 total horses, which is respectable for a Porsche.

Here's what you need to know about the Cayenne

Porsche

2024 Land Rover Range Rover P550e

Price: $142,575

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 40 MPGe combined (est.)

The plug-in hybrid version of the 2024 Range Rover also happens to be the second most powerful trim available, just behind the top-tier SV model. While other big-power trims use a BMW-derived V-8, the P550e uses a straight-six combined to an electric motor for a combined 542 hp.

Read our review of the Range Rover here

Land Rover

2024 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

Price: $206,350

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 46 MPGe combined



If you'd like your hybrid SUV experience to be as opulent as possible, Bentley has the vehicle for you: the Bentayga Hybrid. The 3.0-liter V-6 hybrid powertrain delivers 443 hp, which is more than enough for ferrying designer goods to and from stores and your home. Best of all, the hybrid is a no-cost option over the standard twin-turbo V-8.

Check out our test of the Bentayga Hybrid

Bentley

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid

Price: $37,545 (Hybrid); $43,745 (Plug-in Hybrid)

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 32-34 MPG combined (Hybrid); 76 MPGe combined (Plug-In Hybrid)

The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid represents a great value, and not just because it can save you money on gas. It gets 226 hp thanks to a standard turbocharged engine, along with a six-speed automatic and included all-wheel-drive. The plug-in model delivers up to 30 miles of electric range.

Read our review of the Santa Fe here

Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid

Price: $33,660 (Hybrid); $39,810 (Plug-in Hybrid)

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 37-38 MPG combined (Hybrid); 80 MPGe combined (Plug-In Hybrid)

The Hyundai Tucson's eye-catching design and 10 year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty aren't the only things it has going for it. The plug-in hybrid version is a legitimately great deal, with 33 miles of all-electric range thanks to an onboard 13.8-kWh battery pack.

Here's what you need to know about the Tucson

Hyundai

2023 Kia Niro and Niro Plug-in Hybrid

Price: $28,315 (Hybrid); $35,765 (Plug-in Hybrid)

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 49-53 MPG combined (Hybrid); 108 MPGe combined (Plug-in Hybrid)

If your lifestyle can't accept the full-on Kia Niro EV, don't worry, Kia also makes hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions that offers more versatility in the same funky, cool package. It combines a 1.6-liter four-cylinder to an electric motor for 180 horses, sent to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Niro EV is one of the cheapest EVs you can own

Kia

2024 Kia Sorento Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid

Price: $38,365 (Hybrid); $51,665 (Plug-in Hybrid)

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 34-37 MPG combined (Hybrid); 79 MPGe combined (Plug-in Hybrid)

The Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid shares its 1.6-liter engine and six-speed automatic transmission with the normal Sorento Hybrid, but a more powerful electric motor means 261 hp on tap. It's available only in the top SX Prestige trim. There's also standard AWD and an estimated 32 miles of all-electric driving range.

Kia

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Price: $29,305

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 37 MPG combined (est.)

Need to keep your footprint small? Consider the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid. The subcompact SUV squeezes 196 hp from a 2.0-liter inline-four and three electric motors, resulting in standard all-wheel-drive and some seriously quick acceleration.

The Corolla Cross is one of our favorite subcompact SUVs

Toyota

2024 Lexus RX500h F Sport Performance

Price: $64,100

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 27 MPG combined

The Lexus RX is offered with two different available hybrid powertrains. No surprise, we're fans of the more powerful option in the RX500h. It pairs a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine to an electric motor to make 367 hp, enough to sprint the RX to 60 mph in under six seconds.

Read our review of the RX right here

Lexus

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Price: $38,070

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 90 MPGe combined

The latest Crosstrek hybrid is Subaru's first-ever plug-in, mating a 2.0-liter boxer-four and two electric motors, which are powered by an 8.8-kWh battery pack in the rear. On a full charge that pack can deliver 17 miles of electric-only range, or help to supply 148 combined hp.

Here's why we like this version of the Crosstrek

Subaru

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450e

Price: $70,650

EPA-estimated fuel economy: N/A

After years in Europe, the plug-in GLE is finally available in the U.S. with the base model's four-cylinder engine and a large electric motor that together produce 381 hp. Mercedes claims up to 38 all-electric miles.

Mercedes-Benz

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX

Price: $55,785

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 27 MPG combined



Who thought a Highlander could move fast? That's the mission of the Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX, which scoots this elongated seven-passenger SUV to 60 mph in under six seconds. There's plenty of torque (400 lb-ft) and a 6-speed automatic instead of a sappy CVT, but fuel efficiency is not a top priority. That's OK by us.

Toyota

2024 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e

Price: $58,995

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 60 MPGe combined



The Q5 is a very popular car nationwide. The plug-in is a rare find. The turbo four combined with electric assist is good for 362 hp, 369 pound-feet, and 60 mph in five seconds flat. That's nearly as quick as the SQ5, but with 23 miles of all-electric range.

Audi

2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge

Price: $59,395

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 63 MPGe combined



Volvo plug-in hybrids are quick. Take the XC60 Recharge, which casually makes 455 hp and catapults to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. The Polestar Engineered trim is very racy for Volvo, with forged wheels, Akebono brakes and manually adjustable Öhlins dampers.



Michael Simari - Car and Driver

2024 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

Price: $55,320

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 78 MPGe combined



While Lincoln dropped the powerful and larger Aviator Grand Touring for 2024, the small Corsair is an attractive alternative. With 266 hp, the Corsair Grand Touring is best left to gentle cruising.

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

