The Best Luxury Hybrid SUVs for 2024 and 2025

Hybrids may be taking a back seat to electric vehicles in the headlines these days, but that doesn't mean they've waned in popularity. Gas-electric hybrids are still found in many different segments of the market, and that includes luxury SUVs. Here are the best hybrid luxury SUV offerings on sale today, presented in order from least to most expensive.

2025 Lexus UX300h

Base Price: $37,490



Lexus produces more hybrid SUVs than any other luxury manufacturer, offering several distinct choices. The smallest is the UX, which is a subcompact available only as a hybrid. It's the only hybrid model available in this size class, meaning it's the most affordable car on this list by a wide margin. Calling it an SUV may be optimistic, though, as it looks and feels more like a premium hatchback.

2024 Lexus NX350h and NX450h+

Base Price: $44,615 (hybrid) / $59,905 (plug-in hybrid)

The NX is next in the Lexus lineup, a compact crossover available as both a traditional hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. The hybrid is called the NX350h and the plug-in is called the NX450h+. Both boast high-quality components built over the underpinnings of the humble Toyota RAV4, and both offer signature Lexus refinement at an intriguing price point.

2024 Lexus RX350h, RX500h, and RX450h+

Base Price: $52,100 (hybrid) / $70,580 (plug-in hybrid)

Like its compact NX sibling, the mid-size Lexus RX, a signature product for the brand that sells in big numbers, now offers three hybrid options. The RX350h is a traditional hybrid that promises up to 36 mpg combined according to the EPA, while the performance-oriented RX500h promises quicker acceleration thanks to 366 horsepower. There's also the plug-in-hybrid RX450h+ that shares its powertrain with the NX450h+ and has some electric-only range if you charge up the battery.

2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge

Base Price: $59,195



Volvo's XC60 is a stylish compact luxury SUV, and its plug-in-hybrid powertrain option packs a bigger punch than you might expect. With 455 horsepower, it's quick for its class, but we found the powertrain to be rougher than we'd want for a luxury vehicle. Still, it offers good electric range and a nice interior.

2024 Lexus TX500h F Sport Performance and TX550h+

Base Price: $69,350 (hybrid) / $78,050 (plug-in hybrid)

You may not recognize the TX name, and that's because this three-row SUV is a new addition to the Lexus lineup. It fits in between the two-row RX and the more off-road-focused GX, and it offers two hybrid powertrains. The TX500h F Sport Performance (pictured) is meant to be the sportier of the two, and it has 366 horsepower and F Sport tweaks for the suspension and visual changes to the exterior and interior. There's also a plug-in-hybrid version called the TX550h+, and it uses a V-6 gasoline engine and offers a bit of electric range.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450e

Base Price: $70,650

Mercedes is adding a plug-in-hybrid model to the mid-size GLE-class SUV lineup, and it's called the GLE450e. Its powertrain combines a turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine with an electric motor for a total of 381 horsepower. The EPA rates it to go a relatively long 40 miles on electric power, and it features all the same creature comforts as the standard GLE SUV models.

2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge

Base Price: $73,195

The XC90 three-row SUV has been around in its current form for a long time now, but it is aging gracefully. Volvo has also made updates to its optional plug-in-hybrid powertrain over the years to increase horsepower and electric range. The hybrid model is called the XC90 Recharge, and it offers 455 horsepower and an EPA-rated 33 miles of electric range. The plush interior with lots of space for rear-seat passengers is a nice bonus, too.

2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e

Base Price: $74,095

BMW's electrified X5 is actually a plug-in hybrid. If you plug it in to charge up the battery, it offers a substantial electric-only range before the engine kicks back in. Upgrades for 2024 also included a more powerful inline-six gasoline engine, which make the X5 hybrid more powerful and significantly quicker than before.

2024 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Base Price: $93,950

The Cayenne E-Hybrid is a simple proposition: Porsche's excellent Cayenne SUV, electrified to increase both efficiency and performance. The newest E-Hybrid produces 463 horsepower and gets to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds, there's an even more powerful Turbo E-Hybrid with a whopping 729 hp. The hybrid Cayenne is not exactly an entry-level car, but it is a standard-bearer for SUVs.

2024 BMW XM

Price: $159,995

The electrified X5 is a stylish, segment-leading plug-in hybrid at a competitive price. The other hybrid SUV BMW makes, the XM, is arguably none of those things. Instead, it is an out-of-this-world six-figure performance monster that produces massive horsepower and provides a compelling driving experience. The brand offers an even more powerful "Label Red" variant, too.

