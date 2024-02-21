Best Small Hybrid Cars For 2024 & 2025

Kia

Hybrids are the best of both worlds. Without the need to plug in, like with a full-electric car, range anxiety fears are minimized. But, you can still expect to receive better fuel economy than with a fully gas-powered vehicle.



If fuel economy and value are important to you and you want to have a positive impact on the environment, there's a hybrid for that. Let us show you the best small hybrid cars that will suit your lifestyle.

2024 Ford Maverick

Price: $25,410

EPA-Estimated fuel economy: 37 MPG combined

The Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid is a city-friendly small truck that packs a 2.5 liter, four-cylinder with an electric motor assist. Going from 0-60 in 7.7 secs feels plenty peppy to power you through wherever you need to go. It also comes equipped with pre-wired 12-volt electrical leads and 2-110V outlets. This versatile little rig checks all the boxes for a great light off-roading adventure truck and a great commuter vehicle.

Ford

2024 Honda CR-V

Price: $30,580

EPA-Estimated fuel economy: 40 MPG combined

The Honda CR-V has been one of Honda’s best sellers since debuting in 1997. Still continuing its success 27 years later, Honda struck gold twice when the hybrid version was introduced in 2022. Three different trim options are available in the front-wheel, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder compact SUV. The CR-V Sport Hybrid, Sport L-Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid all come powered with 2 electric motors capable of producing 204 hp, and can tow up to 1000 lbs. With an impressive EPA rating of 43 mpg city / 34 mpg highway (AWD), there’s no end in sight when Honda's winning streak will end.



Honda

2024 Toyota Prius

Price: $23,045

EPA-Estimated fuel economy: 52 MPG combined

With its recent major redesign, the Toyota Prius can finally sit at the cool kid's hybrid lunch table next to the other cars that have good looks and good mpg scores. The FWD option reigns in 194 hp and EPA bragging rights with 52 mpg combined. What’s even better is the warranty covers all hybrid components for 8 years, or 100,000 miles. So... are you going to eat that pudding cup?



Toyota

2024 Toyota Prius Prime

Price: $37,070

EPA-Estimated fuel economy: 48 MPG combined, gasoline+electric 114 MPGe, EV range 39 miles

The goofy hatchback of the old Prius days is now long gone, and the glow-up is real. The head-turning Toyota Prius Prime could be the game changer for PHEVs.

The two electric motors, combined with a four-cylinder gas engine, will have you gliding from 0 to 60 in only 6.7 seconds. Driving in pure EV mode will get you up to 44 miles, quite respectable for a PHEV. However, teamwork really makes the dream work. When driving with the gas and electric together, the EPA estimates that the Prius Prime will get 50 mpg city and 47 mpg highway. For those of us who are on the fence about driving an EV, or those of us who still want a cool-looking car with great fuel economy… ding, ding, ding, jackpot.



Matt Brown

2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Price: $27,400

EPA-Estimated fuel economy: 54 MPG (combined, Hybrid Blue), 50 MPG (combined Hybrid Limited)

The exceptionally fuel-efficient Hyundai Elantra has been a staple in Hyundai’s lineup for decades. The hybrid version comes in the Elantra Hybrid Blue, and the Elantra Hybrid. Both come equipped with a 1.6-liter, inline 4 which the EPA says can pump out between 50 to 54 mpg combined. Roomier cabin and trunk space compared to its competitors is also a plus. It serves as a great entry hybrid for the driver needing a very practical and efficient source of transportation.

Hyundai

2024 Kia Niro

Price: $ 28,315

EPA-Estimated fuel economy: 49 MPG combined (base model). 47 MPG combined, gasoline + electric 108 MPGe, EV range 33 miles (PHEV)

The metamorphosis of the Kia brand continues as it spreads its wings and shows its true colors. The contemporary design of the Niro's interior and exterior keeps Mother Earth in mind by using sustainable materials like eucalyptus leaves for seating material. The second-generation Niro is available in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid form with an abundant number of options. The PHEV adds an additional boost from its powerful motor making 180 hp and an acceptable 0-60 in 7.3 seconds, and can soar from 50 to 70 in just 5 seconds.



Kia

2024 Lexus NX Hybrid

Price: $44,615

EPA-Estimate fuel economy: 39 MPG combined (NX 350h).

36 MPG, gasoline + electric 84 MPGe, EV range 37 miles (PHEV, NX 450h+)

If compact luxury and speed are more your style, the Lexus NX has plenty to offer. Delivering both hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, the top-of-the-line plug-in hybrid NX450h+ has a spirited 302 hp and 0-60 in just 5.6 seconds. The interior offers plenty of headroom and rear cargo space. This second-generation infotainment screen also received a much-needed do-over now with a 9.8-inch touchscreen. Comfort and quality were definitely a high priority in Lexus’ redesign.



Lexus

2024 Dodge Hornet Hybrid

Price: $42,995

EPA-Estimated fuel economy: 29 MPG combined, gasoline+electric 77 MPGe, EV range 33

The Dodge Hornet plug-in hybrid is new for 2024, and debuts as Dodge’s first hybrid plug-in. The AWD hybrid comes equipped with a 1.3-liter, 4-cylinder plus a powerful electric motor creating 288 hp. Local commuting can be done in pure EV mode if your ride is less than 33 miles, and can recharge the battery on a level two charger in less than 2.5 hours. Also, not all hybrids are slow and sluggish during acceleration. Enjoyment can be had from the Powershot boost which heaves the car an extra 30 hp for the more zealous driver.

Dodge

2024 Lexus UX

Price: $36,690

EPA-Estimated fuel economy: 42 MPG combined (UX 250h). 39 MPG (UX 250h AWD)



The UX is the small-yet-mighty fighter of the Lexus SUV hybrid lineup. This compact SUV comes equipped with a sporty suspension and steering setup, paired with a punchy 181-hp, 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain. The handsome interior, large gauge cluster, and well-proportioned infotainment screen remind you that Lexus knows how to do luxury right.



Lexus

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Price: $27,035

EPA-Estimated fuel economy: 44 MPG (Hybrid SE)

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid is a safe and efficient small hybrid vehicle available as a compact sedan or a four-door hatchback. It received a perfect score of 5 stars for its overall safety rating from NHTSA. Offering a choice of either front-wheel or AWD, the motor sips on gasoline while flaunting up to an impressive 50 mpg. The gradual acceleration is perfect for the city commute but can be a bit lethargic when it comes to highway entrance ramps.



Toyota

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Price: $29,570

EPA-Estimated fuel economy: 42 combined (Hybrid XSE)



The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is the smallest SUV from the Toyota family, but it’s a smart choice for the frugal driver who wants comfort, efficiency, and plenty of cargo room. The cabin controls mirror its sibling, the Toyota Corolla, and are simple enough to navigate. The SUV has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, along with three electric motors. Also, it comes standard with a sport-tuned suspension which helps bring some fun to its step. The Corolla Cross Hybrid is a competent small SUV, paired with a decent starting price that makes it an attractive choice.



Toyota

