BMW Has a Secret German Name for the New Manual Z4 M40i

BMW

It’s hard to believe that we’re looking at 2025 models already, but here we are. After an early preview of the model in December, BMW released official details on Tuesday about the new manual-equipped Z4 M40i.

As Car and Driver first reported in December, the Z4 M40i “Handschalter” (German for “hand shift”) is capable of 382 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 4.2 seconds, and the open-top is limited to 155 mph. Rowing your own will cost an extra $3,500 on top of the purchase price.

Complete pricing details aren't yet available for the 2025 model year, but we expect it to start higher than the 2024 model's $67,295 figure. Along with the manual gearbox, the package comes with interior trims, suspension tuning, wheels, and paint that are unique to this model.



BMW

Staggered wheels are another first for the Z4 M40i; a set of 19-inch in the front and 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in the back are included with the manual transmission package. Choosing the San Remo green metallic finish marks the vehicle as the manual version, and it’s included in the price. BMW is also offering Individual Frozen Deep green metallic for an additional fee.



BMW

As we previously noted, BMW has offered a manual on the current two-seater since its 2019 launch, but only on the non-U.S. entry-level 20i model. We’ve been missing out on this side of the pond.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you want the car to do the shifting for you, the eight-speed transmission is still available. With either gearbox, standard equipment includes variable sport steering, M Sport brakes, an M Sport differential at the rear axle, and adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers.

Curious about the “Handschalter” name? BMW says it was "the internal working name of the project used by the small team that brought the vehicle to life." We like it.

The worldwide launch is scheduled for March.

You Might Also Like