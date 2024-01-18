Bring a Trailer Surpasses $1.4 Billion In Sales Despite Market Downturn

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Things are looking up for the company, while the market is cooling down.

In a surprising twist within the volatile classic-car market, the online auction site Bring a Trailer has defied trends by achieving record-breaking sales in 2023. Despite a general decline in classic-car prices and an uncertain economic environment, Bring a Trailer's sales soared, marking a significant milestone for the company and a rare instance of resilience in the sector.

According to CEO Randy Nonnenberg, Bring a Trailer's sales increased by approximately 2% in 2023, reaching over $1.4 billion, up from $1.35 billion in 2022. This remarkable growth is not just in monetary terms but also in the volume of transactions. The site successfully sold over 30,000 cars in 2023, representing a 19% increase from the previous year. This surge in sales volume played a crucial role in compensating for the drop in average car prices, which fell to $54,000 in 2023 from $59,500 in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the damage from a ship carrying luxury cars running aground here.

This achievement stands in stark contrast to the overall trend in the classic-car market, which has been grappling with the impact of rising interest rates and shifting collector priorities. Total auction sales of classic cars, encompassing both online and live auctions, witnessed a 3% decrease last year, dipping to $4.19 billion from $4.32 billion in 2022, as reported by Classic.com. Additionally, analysts have noted a decrease of 10% or more in prices for many classic car models.

Bring a Trailer's success story in these challenging times highlights the evolving dynamics of the classic-car market and the increasing importance of digital platforms in the world of collectibles. It reflects a changing landscape where online auctions are becoming more prominent, offering a wider reach and greater convenience to collectors worldwide. As Bring a Trailer continues to thrive amidst market uncertainties, it serves as a beacon of adaptability and innovation in the ever-evolving world of classic automobiles.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.