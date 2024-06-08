Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

British Firm Makes A Jaguar C-X75 Road Legal

British design firm CALLUM has taken on quite a few inspirational projects, however making a Jaguar C-X75 used in the James Bond film Spectre road legal in the UK, not to mention refining it, is perhaps its most impressive feat to date.

A classic Pegaso failed to sell at auction but is still available to purchase.

One of the four stunt cars used in filming crossed the auction block at RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi event in 2015. But the vehicle didn’t sell. We’re not sure if this is the same one, although we have our doubts but can’t be sure.

Image via CALLUM Designs

The one in question was acquired by an unnamed collector in the UK. Considering it was probably purchased for a seven-figure sum, if not close to it, that individual had the finances to hire CALLUM to work its magic. The result is nothing short of breathtaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a refresher, the Jaguar C-X75 was a prototype hybrid gas-electric supercar the British automaker was considering bringing to market. It would’ve been competition for the “Holy Trinity” or McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 818 Spyder.

Image via CALLUM Designs

Instead, the project was killed much to the disappointment of brand enthusiasts. Since then, quite a few have wondered what might have been. This car helps everyone envision the Jaguar halo car that never was.

Making its public debut at the April Bicester Scramble, it’s sure to wow the crowds. Not only did the design firm successfully jump through all the regulatory hoops, changing many details to make the supercar legal to drive on UK roads, it tightened body gaps, swapped switchgear, tuned the powertrain, added catalytic converters, and made many other corrections.

Image via CALLUM Designs

For filming purposes, the complex hybrid powertrain was dropped from these stunt cars. Instead, they contain Jaguar’s supercharged 5.0-liter V8. That, the tubular spaceframe chassis, and a suspension derived from rally racing were all preserved.

As you can see, all surfaces look showroom perfect, demonstrating the level of care CALLUM paid in finalizing this project. While Jaguar fans never got their hybrid supercar, they can ogle this masterpiece.

Images via CALLUM Designs

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter