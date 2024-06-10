Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Bugatti Has New Chiron Successor Teaser

Bugatti has released a second teaser for its highly anticipated Chiron successor, revealing a tantalizing glimpse of the new hypercar's LED taillight design. This new-generation hypercar from the legendary French brand is set to make its global debut on June 20, 2024, and promises to push the boundaries of performance, luxury, and design.

Image Via Bugatti

The latest teaser showcases the rear end of the hypercar, highlighting a sleek and innovative LED taillight setup. The design features three parallel LED segments with an illuminated 'Bugatti' script prominently displayed in the center, emphasizing the brand's commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with timeless elegance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This follows the first teaser that offered a look at the front section of the Chiron successor. The teaser confirmed earlier reports that the hypercar would feature a larger horseshoe grille, reminiscent of the Bugatti Mistral. Additionally, the video revealed a bonnet with a distinctive spine running down the center, adding to the car's aggressive and aerodynamic profile.

Bugatti describes its new hypercar as "a completely bespoke design, engineered from the ground up on the three pillars of beauty, luxury, and performance." This statement underscores the brand's dedication to crafting a vehicle that not only excels in performance but also embodies the pinnacle of automotive artistry and opulence.

The Chiron successor will be built on an all-new chassis and powered by a formidable V16 hybrid powertrain. This advanced powertrain is expected to produce around 1800 horsepower, enabling the hypercar to achieve speeds exceeding 300 mph. Such performance figures will undoubtedly place the new Bugatti at the forefront of the hypercar segment, continuing the legacy of its predecessors.

As the automotive world eagerly awaits the full unveiling of Bugatti's latest masterpiece, these teasers serve to heighten anticipation and excitement. The combination of revolutionary design elements and staggering performance capabilities ensures that the Chiron successor will be a landmark achievement in the world of hypercars.

Mark your calendars for June 20, 2024, as Bugatti prepares to unveil what promises to be one of the most remarkable vehicles ever created. This new hypercar is set to redefine the limits of speed, luxury, and design, cementing Bugatti's status as a leader in the automotive industry.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter