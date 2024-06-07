Read the full story on The Auto Wire

California Cops Arrest Over 50 Violent Street Takeover Participants

It seems like law enforcement in many parts of the country are finally cracking down on street takeovers. While they might not be going as hard against the illegal events as we and many others would like, we’ll take the noted progress. One of the latest examples comes via San Bernadino Sheriff’s Office after it arrested over 50 people at one of the gatherings.

One sheriff went really hard against street takeovers.

According to KCAL, this move was made to arrest people associated with the attack on a deputy who responded to a street takeover last month. When he arrived, like we’ve seen so many times before, the crowd surrounded his patrol car and attacked it.

Apparently, this time the sheriff had enough and they dropped the hammer once they felt they could scoop all the suspects up in one swoop. Once the dust settled, 56 individuals were in handcuffs.

The report claims the bust was at an illegal “car meetup.” We’re not entirely sure what that means, because oftentimes what we gearheads call a meet and what the mainstream media calls a “meetup” can be two very different things.

This bust was codenamed “Operation Consequences” which is just great. There really should be more consequences for the street takeover crowd. For a long time, they’ve been allowed to engage in illegal activities in California and other places with few repercussions.

Some people tried characterizing the takeover events as kids just having harmless fun, but we always knew that was a lazy excuse, if not a pernicious lie. Finally, it seems public opinion is swinging more towards favoring heavy-handed treatment of takeovers and those who attend them.

Authorities wouldn’t disclose where the bust was made, only telling media it was done on June 1 at a vacant lot that’s private property. We’re just grateful San Bernadino Sheriff’s Office decided to make an example out of these suspects instead of just letting the incident last month fly without consequences.

Image via KCAL News/YouTube

