Which Camaro Would You Choose-Stock Or Restomod?

It's a hard choice!

As the Naples Motorcars Auction approaches, a tantalizing question revs up the hearts of classic car enthusiasts: which Camaro reigns supreme, the pristine, untouched stock or the boldly reimagined restomod? With an exquisite lineup of Chevrolet Camaros set to grace the auction block next week, collectors and aficionados face the thrilling dilemma of choosing between the authentic charm of a stock model and the innovative allure of a restomod. Each Camaro whispers its own story, inviting bidders to decide which narrative resonates with their automotive passion and heralds the future of their personal collection.

1969 Chevy Camaro Z28

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28, with VIN 124379N693441, merges timeless design with contemporary performance. Boasting a comprehensive nut-and-bolt restoration, this classic muscle car is powered by an aluminum LS1 engine enhanced by a Texas Speed TSP 228 cam and PRC 2.5 aluminum CNC heads. Fuel efficiency is maximized with a Tanks Inc LS swap fuel injection system. The vehicle's power is harnessed by a robust Tremec T56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission, paired with an original 12-bolt rear end, rebuilt to include 3.73 gears and Truetrac Positraction.

Comfort meets performance as the car features Vintage Air conditioning, a RideTech 4-link and coilover rear suspension, and Global West tubular front A-Arms. Safety and control are ensured with Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes, complete with master, booster, and adjustable proportioning valve. Entertainment is provided by a Kenwood stereo system equipped with a rearview camera, amplifier, subwoofer, and Polk speakers, ensuring a premium auditory experience.

The Camaro doesn't shy away from technological enhancements, including an oversized aluminum LS radiator with ECM-controlled dual fans, RS headlights with DSE electric RS actuators and OEM RS headlights, and a Walbro 255 in-tank fuel injection pump. Convenience features like power mirrors and windows, a Camaro baffled fuel tank with Earl's aircraft plumbing, and the classic Factory X33 Z28 designation make this vehicle a unique and desirable blend of classic muscle car aesthetics and modern-day performance. See it here.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible

Fresh from a frame-off restoration in 2023, this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible seamlessly combines classic charm with modern engineering. At its heart lies a powerful 6.2L LS3 V-8 crate engine, paired with a Tremec TKX crate 5-speed manual transmission, ensuring a driving experience that's both exhilarating and smooth. The Camaro stuns in a special order Carolina Blue repaint, making it a head-turner on any road.

The car's mechanics are a testament to high-quality craftsmanship, featuring a Ram hydraulic clutch assembly, a Holly mid-mount pulley system, and Holly Terminator X LS engine management for optimal control and performance. The FiTech 92mm throttle body and a Roto-fab cold air intake enhance the engine's breathability, while a Vintage Air system ensures comfort during those spirited drives.

Performance is further elevated with a 12 bolt Positraction rear end, complemented by 3.73 gears and a new driveshaft, offering superb handling and traction. The exhaust notes sing through Holden headers flowing into a dual exhaust system, while CPP quick ratio steering box provides precision handling. The Rick's Tanks fuel tank ensures consistent fuel delivery, making this Camaro ready for both the open road and the show field.

Inside, the Deluxe comfort weave interior invites you to enjoy modern luxuries such as Dakota Digital VDX gauges with a factory-look tachometer, a tilt steering column, and the iconic Detroit speed electric rally sport headlight kit. The vehicle's cooling needs are met by a Superior radiator equipped with dual fans, ensuring optimal performance under any condition. This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible is not just a car; it's a masterpiece that blends the best of vintage aesthetics with modern-day technology. See it here.

The Naples Motorcar Auction, now in its third year, will take place in Naples, Florida at the Ultimate Garages at 3101 TERRACE AVENUE NAPLES, FLORIDA. The sale takes place on Friday, February 2nd live and online. A preview is available on January 31st.

To consign your car just complete the form online or contact Bill Windham at 518-401-5180 or Kyle Hennessey at 518-275-6865. Or you can fill out the consignment form.

100% of the proceeds from the Naples Motorcar Auction support the Saratoga Automobile Museum and the St. Matthews House. Both are 501(c)(3), not-for-profit.s go

