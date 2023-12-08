Cascio Motors Is Selling A Gorgeous Jaguar XJ6C

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This beautiful Jag is selling at no reserve.

Cascio Motors is proud to present a meticulously refurbished 1976 Jaguar XJ6C, a classic that combines elegance with performance. Initially distributed by British Leyland of Baltimore, Maryland, this iconic vehicle has undergone significant mechanical refurbishment in 2022, ensuring it is in prime condition for its new owner.

The car’s heart, a 4.2-liter inline-six engine, has received extensive care, including valve adjustments, distributor rebuild, and replacement of the fuel pump, coolant expansion tank, front exhaust manifold, spark plugs, and carburetors. The air conditioning components and mounts for both the engine and transmission have also been updated, enhancing the car's overall performance and comfort.

Previously repainted in a striking red, the Jaguar's exterior is further accentuated by a black vinyl roof, adding to its classic charm. It rides on chrome-finished 15″ steel wheels with Jaguar-branded covers and new Milestar Touring SLE narrow-whitewall tires, dated 2022. Although the car shows signs of its age, including some pitting on the chrome and minor paint cracks, these elements add character to this vintage masterpiece.

The interior of the XJ6C is a testament to Jaguar's commitment to luxury. The cabin features tan leather upholstery on the front bucket seats and rear bench, complemented by wood veneer accents on the dashboard. Modern amenities like air conditioning, power windows, and an AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connectivity have been incorporated without compromising the car's classic feel. Notable services include the installation of a new map light lens, seatbelt repairs, and updates to the air conditioning system.

Under the hood, the car’s inline-six engine has been fitted with E-Type-sourced twin Stromberg carburetors with manual chokes, showcasing the vehicle's rich heritage. The 2022 service history also includes a rebuilt distributor, timing chain adjustments, and new engine mounts.

Power is seamlessly delivered to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission, with the transmission mount replaced in April 2022. This Jaguar XJ6C is now available at no reserve on dealer consignment, complete with a Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate, recent service records, manufacturer’s literature, three keys, and a clean Arizona title.

This 1976 Jaguar XJ6C, now offered by Cascio Motors, represents an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of automotive history, beautifully blending classic design with modern enhancements.

Cascio Motors is a top-seller on Bring A Trailer. Visit their site to learn more about the consignment process and to see other great cars like this XJ6C.

