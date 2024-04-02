Cheapest SUVs for 2024 & 2025

Hyundai

While SUVs are almost always more expensive than their sedan or hatchback counterparts, there are plenty of affordable options out there. Sometimes, a manufacturer's cheapest car is a budget-friendly crossover. Because SUVs command such a large segment of the market, there's plenty of variety, too. These are the cheapest SUVs for 2024 and 2025.

2024 Hyundai Venue

Price: $21,275

With a base price of just over $21,000 for the base SE model, the 2024 Hyundai Venue holds the crown for cheapest new SUV on the market today. It has compact dimensions, a surprisingly airy cabin, and a pleasant driving experience, but it doesn't offer extras such as all-wheel drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the hood of the Venue is a small 1.6-liter inline-four making 121 hp and 113 lb-ft of torque, paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. While that's sufficient for low-speed city driving, we'd think twice about passing semis on two-lane roads.

Venue is one of the cheapest new cars you can buy, period

Hyundai

2025 Chevrolet Trax

Price: $21,495

The Chevy Trax experienced a glow-up for 2024, with more space inside and a new, more mature look. It's the most affordable crossover in GM's lineup, and it delivers good value and up to 32 mpg on the highway according to the EPA.

Under the hood is a turbocharged 1.2-liter inline-three engine making 137 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. That's enough for an 8.8-second sprint to 60 mph. The Trax also comes with a six-speed automatic transmission, which provides smooth shifts and makes the Trax less noisy than many of the other CVT-equipped crossovers in this price range.

Chevrolet

2024 Kia Soul

Price: $21,565

The Soul was once the butt of many jokes in the automotive world, but it has grown into a fun and affordable choice in the subcompact-SUV segment. The Kia Soul has more charm than the vast majority of its competitors, and its low starting price makes it attractive for buyers on a budget.

A 147-hp inline-four paired to a standard CVT and front-wheel drive means you won't be carving corners or making passes swiftly, but this powertrain provides plenty of grunt for getting around town and commuting.

Story continues

The Soul is one of the smallest cars on sale right now

Kia

2024 Nissan Kicks

Price: $22,440

The Nissan Kicks is the company's cheapest SUV, undercutting many rivals in price while providing smart looks and a host of standard driver-assistance features. A new Kicks is on the way for the 2025 model year, but it will likely cost a bit more.

No matter which trim you opt for, the Kicks comes standard with a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated inline-four making 122 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque. Performance is predictably average, with a 0-60 time of 9.7 seconds.

It's one of the cheapest new cars you can buy

Nissan

2025 Buick Envista

Price: $23,995

Easily the best-looking car on this list, the Envista marks a turning point for Buick. While you probably think of Buick as a brand catering mostly to the elderly, the Envista's stylish looks and attractive pricing make it appealing for a whole new audience.

The Envista is a car that looks like it could cost double its starting MSRP, and comes standard with turbocharged power. The tiny 1.2-liter three-cylinder under the hood makes 136 hp. That's not much, but it's enough for puttering around town and commuting.

Here's everything you need to know about the Envista

Buick

2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Price: $24,395

The Chevy Trailblazer was updated for 2024, adopting a refreshed front end that makes it look like a mini version of the Blazer mid-size SUV. And we like the new look.

The Trailblazer offers a choice of two tiny turbocharged three-cylinder engines, neither of which is particularly powerful. The bigger 1.3-liter makes 155 hp, and can be had with optional all-wheel drive. Select it, and you get a 60 mph time of 9.4 seconds.

Chevrolet

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

Price: $25,210

As the name suggests, the Toyota Corolla Cross is the Corolla of crossovers. Like the compact sedan and hatch, it comes in at a very affordable price point, providing the same dependability we've come to expect from the Japanese brand.

The only engine choice in the Corolla Cross is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 169 hp, paired to a CVT. Thankfully there's all-wheel drive available for those who live in snow-belt states.

It's one of the most popular crossovers under $30,000

Toyota

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Price: $25,305

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is one of the older cars on this list, sporting an aging design and a lackluster interior. What it does have, though, is a solid warranty, standard AWD, and two engine options.

The larger of the two engine choices, the 2.4-liter inline-four, makes just 168 hp and 167 lb-ft of torque, though. That's enough to get the Mitsubishi to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds.

Mitsubishi

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Price: $25,420

If the Volkswagen Golf is too small for your needs but the larger Tiguan SUV is too big, the Taos is the car for you. It's sort of like a mini Tiguan, sporting similar looks in a smaller, more efficient package.

As we expect from a Volkswagen, you get a more refined driving experience than many other cars in the segment, along with 158 hp from a standard turbocharged engine. There's even optional AWD.

Volkswagen

2024 Hyundai Kona

Price: $25,625

Perhaps the most futuristic-looking vehicle on this list, the Hyundai Kona proudly displays the company's new design language. Its distinctive singular light strip runs across the nose of this rugged-looking crossover.

There are naturally aspirated, turbocharged, and electric drivetrains to choose from. While the Kona EV will likely work best for those with at-home chargers, we're most interested in the optional turbo motor found in N-Line and Limited trims, rated at 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque.

Here's our review of the high-performance Kona N

Hyundai

2024 Honda HR-V

Price: $25,950

Honda's entry-level HR-V crossover might not look as elegant as some of the company's other models, but signature Honda reliability and a lovely cabin give it lots of appeal.

Sadly, the HR-V has just one powertrain option: A 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder making 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque, paired to a CVT. This sluggish combo gets the HR-V to 60 mph in just under 10.0 seconds.

Honda

2024 Mazda CX-30

Price: $26,370

Those in the market for a cheap SUV that's also fun should look no further than the Mazda CX-30. It mixes Mazda's fun-to-drive ethos into a subcompact crossover that's also nice to look at and feels premium inside.

The standard 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-four and its 191 hp will work fine for most people, but we'd opt for the more expensive turbocharged engine available in higher trims, which delivers 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque, enough for a 5.8-second 0-60 time.

It made our list of the best subcompact SUVs

Mazda

2024 Kia Seltos

Price: $26,465

The Kia Seltos is more appealing than ever for 2024, with updated styling inside and out. Mix in its solid driving dynamics and a strong 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty and you have yourself a truly compelling affordable SUV.

The optional turbocharged 1.6-liter engine is the one we'd have, rated at 195 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and AWD, resulting in an impressive 6.9-second sprint to 60 mph.

Kia

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Price: $26,540

Subaru's entry-level Crosstrek has been given a significant redesign for 2024, with new looks and underpinnings, along with a newly available Wilderness trim that lifts the suspension for an impressive 9.3 inches of ground clearance.

In typical Subaru fashion, AWD is standard, paired to either a 2.0-liter boxer-four or a bigger 2.5-liter boxer-four. Both engines are naturally aspirated, making 152 hp and 182 hp, respectively. Tragically, the manual transmission from the previous genration has been dropped, meaning a CVT is the only choice.

Read our first drive review of the Crosstrek here

Subaru

2025 Buick Encore GX

Price: $27,295

The Buick Encore GX shares much of its smart-looking exterior design with the Envista, making us wonder whether the Buick brand is perhaps less irrelevant than we thought.

Although it's the smallest vehicle in Buick's lineup, the Encore GX comes standard with desirable features including big digital displays, wireless Apple CarPlay, and more. There are a pair of turbocharged three-cylinder engines available, the bigger of which makes 155 hp. Opt for AWD, and you get a nine-speed automatic transmission in place of the standard CVT.

Buick

2024 Jeep Compass

Price: $27,495

Thanks to a recent price cut, the Compass is now Jeep's most affordable model. The base Sport trim level now comes in at under $28,000 and offers standard features including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Compass also received a powertrain upgrade recently and now comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 200 horsepower. All-wheel drive also comes standard, as you'd expect of a vehicle like this with some off-road aspirations.

Jeep

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Price: $27,995

While the iconic name and sporty looks suggest the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross might be a fun car, it veers far closer to average when it comes to the driving experience.

What the Eclipse Cross lacks in joy it makes up for with standard all-wheel drive and turbocharged power. Sadly the only choice of transmission is a continuously variable automatic. We suggest upgrading to at least the LE trim, as that's the only way to get an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It's among the best affordable compact crossovers

Mitsubishi

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

Price: $27,995

The new Chevrolet Equinox EV might be hogging the spotlight these days, but let's not forget about the gas-powered version. It's far cheaper than its rivals, making it the most popular seller in Chevy's lineup behind the Silverado.

A 175-hp 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four is the only engine available, paired to a six-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is an optional extra, though if you want to save money at the pump we suggest avoiding the extra driven wheels and staying FWD. A new version of the Equinox is coming for 2025, but it may not be as cheap as the outgoing model.

Chevrolet

2024 Kia Niro

Price: $28,315

Not only is the Kia Niro one of the cheapest SUVs on the market, it's also among the most efficient. It comes standard with a 139-hp hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.6-liter inline-four with an electric motor, good enough for an incredible 54 mpg on the highway according to the EPA.

Those on the hunt for even more eco-friendliness will be please to learn Kia also offers the Niro with plug-in hybrid and full electric powertrains. If fuel-sipping is your most important requirement, you can't go wrong here.

The Niro is one of the best used EVs

Kia

2024 Subaru Forester

Price: $28,440

If the Crosstrek just isn't big enough for your needs, consider the Subaru Forester. The compact SUV has been a staple of Subaru's lineup for over 25 years, delivering the same spacious interior and all-weather capability it always has.

Sadly, there's no longer a turbo variant available, which means you'll have to make do with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated boxer-four paired to a CVT transmission. At least all-wheel drive is still standard. There's also a redesigned Forester coming for 2025 with new looks inside and out.

Read our full review of the Forester here

Subaru

You Might Also Like