Check Out 5 Gorgeous Porsches Selling This August

There are tons of vintage Porsches out there, which is a plus when they really never go out of style. They looked and sounded so cool when they were first produced, and have only augmented in swagger. If you’re already obsessed with the wide world of Porsche, you know well that the beauty of the marque is often the customization. We pulled together 5 gorgeous, bespoke Porsches that actually go on sale in a few short weeks!

Gooding & Company will be offering these beauties at their Pebble Beach Auctions. Readers can register to bid and browse their extensive online catalogue to join in on the fun.

The 70s are such a good-looking era for Porsches, with remarkable design and engineering. This one is no exception – it was the first 935 built, chassis 935-001, making it a very important piece of motor sport history. In fact, this model, dubbed R15, was a factory prototype used for testing and development. It boasts a 2,875 CC SOHC air-cooled flat 6-cylinder engine, with Bosch mechanical fuel injection and twin turbo chargers producing 590 BHP.

It famously captured 1st Overall at Watkins Glen in 1976 and was integral to Porsche's 1976 Group 5 Championship at Le Mans, as well as 3rd Overall at Dijon the same year. This gorgeous example is a racing thoroughbred, which was later fully restored by marque specialist Cavaglieri restorations in 2012, bringing it back to its Watkins Glen-livery. Rare and wonderful, it’s a piece of racing history and a whole lot of fun.

This Singer Reimagined version of the Porsche 911 is the pinnacle of luxury, restored to the exact specifications for the client. Singer’s goal is always to create the ultimate air-cooled 911 for their select clientele, and this one is no different. Singer’s DLS Services only worked on 75 models, so it is not only unique, but rare. In fact, this is the first time ever a DLS will be sold at auction! This naturally aspirated, air-cooled flat-six mated to a 6-speed manual transaxle, was developed in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering.

Did we mention it’s completely pristine? With just 195 miles since the restoration completion, it’s an absolute gem coming from a very well known Porsche collection. The Parallax white over black leather and suede upholstery is the epitome of timeless class and sportiness. White paint is contrasted by an extensive carbon fiber trim on the lower panels and deck lid, which also continues into the front trunk and engine bay. In other words, this car is cool forever.

Rare is the name of the game with this Gooding & Company Porsche offering. There were only 52 Carrera RSR 3.8s built, and this might just be the best one. It was designed to be used for both road and track, but it has only seen minimal use, with just 6,809 km (4,230 mi) at the time of cataloguing. Ever the rare bird, it spent most of its time in Japanese collections and is even documented in the beloved book Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8.

Now let’s get down to the nitty gritty of its beautiful specifications. Under the hood is a 3,746 CC Type M64/04 SOHC air-cooled flat 6-cylinder engine with a Bosch Motronic 2.1 Electronic Fuel Injection. It’s got tip-top specifications like 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes, a 5-speed manual transaxle with limited-slip differential, and front independent MacPherson Strut Suspension with coil-over shock absorbers. It’s never been offered before at public auction, and with a specification that is impossible to duplicate, it’s sure to find a keen owner.

1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer(Estimate: $1,100,000 – $1,300,000, Without Reserve)

It’s not everyday that a Porsche this exceptional gets offered without reserve. This stunning iteration, nicknamed the “Pompano Beach” commission, is supremely stylish and also is a remarkable performer.

The customizations on this car are insanely luxurious, with over $245,000 in options, including an Ed Pink Racing 4.0 Liter Engine and and a livery of classic slate gray over Scarlatti red leather. There are more special-wish options like the rear-wing delete decklid treatment, a 6-speed Getrag manual transaxle, 4-wheel carbon ceramic disc brakes with Brembo brake calipers and 4-wheel independent suspension with Öhlins Adjustable Shock Absorbers. This single-owner Porsche has just 508 miles since its restoration from Singer. Sounds like this car is destined for a speed-lover.

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Estimate: $1,200,000 – $1,500,000, Without Reserve)

Spyder fans, rejoice! This is a gorgeous 918 with a 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V-8, which was derived from the successful RS Spyder Le Mans Prototype. It’s another specified-to-the-max example – this one boasts $113,000 in options such as a coveted front-axle lift and with electric rear wheel steering. It’s seriously tricked out with two permanent magnet AC synchronous motors, coupled with a 4,593 CC DOHC 32-Valve V-8 Engine, which helps the car achieve 608 BHP at 8,700 RPM.

The model also comes equipped with its original delivery accessories, window sticker, and service records. On top of that, it's finished in one of the most sought-after and expensive Liquid Metal Silver paint option. It may just be the platonic ideal of a Spyder with all the bells and whistles possible – and it looks spectacular!

These wonderful and rare vintage Porsches are going on sale soon at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach Auctions in less than 1 month on August 16th and 17th. In the meantime, you can learn more through the Gooding & Company online catalogue or register to bid if you’re ready to sign for these race-ready cars already.

