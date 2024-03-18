Chevy Nova Rendering Slaughters Another Classic

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Go ahead, hate me for having an opinion…

The rash of bad renderings of classic American muscle cars continues on Instagram unabated and as a journalist my obligation is to cover these atrocities. Call it misery loves company, informing the public, or just providing some cheap entertainment, I don’t really care. Just know that the constant abuse of such fine machines, even in pixelated form only, is truly offensive and therefore should be canceled.

image credit: Instagram

Yeah, I know in 2021 having an opinion is dangerous and such, so I should be saying a bunch of non-specific things about this digitally-altered Chevy Nova if not outright praising the artist for being both brave and strong. But I have a professional duty to the truth, and that is this piece of art has offended me.

image credit: Instagram

First off, this artist had the highly original idea of flaring out the fenders on a classic muscle car, like way out there. Bravo, we’ve never seen such an aesthetic on Instagram ever. To balance out the extra-wide load of the revised Nova, the artist then slapped a towering wing on the rear and a big blower protruding out of the hood. Oh, and the front fascia features a big LED strip for good measure. That’ll show ‘em!

image credit: Instagram

Yes, as the post on Instagram proudly declares, this is a Chevy Nova “on steroids.” The artist probably doesn’t realize a fair amount of these mods would actually ruin performance to one degree or another. Plus, it would be educational to head to a drag strip and see some high-flying Novas for research, but just following the latest styling trends splashed everywhere on Instagram is probably just as good, right?

image credit: Instagram

Now, I’m sure the artist who did this rendering is going to be just fine. If my having an opinion about the work is that devastating, I’d recommend therapy.

