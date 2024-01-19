Chevy Work Truck Transforms Into Ultimate Sleeper with GM Crate Engine

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a 1,000-HP beast.

n the world of drag racing, where sleek muscle cars and high-performance sports cars are the norm, a unique vehicle is turning heads on the strip. Vice Grip Garage and Motion Raceworks have teamed up to redefine the concept of a "work truck," transforming a humble Chevrolet pickup into an unassuming powerhouse that can outrun the best.

Under the hood of this deceptive drag truck lies a monstrous 632ci crate engine, a marvel of engineering that churns out an earth-shattering 1,000 horsepower and 876 lb-ft of torque. This incredible power is harnessed through a robust Powerglide transmission and a sturdy Ford nine-inch rear-end, ensuring that every ounce of force is translated into blistering speed on the track.

The genius of this transformation lies in its subtlety. The truck retains its stock interior, featuring the original door panels, seats, and dashboard, preserving its unassuming appearance. This sleeper maintains its street-legal status with functional blinkers and headlights, allowing it to blend in with everyday traffic until it's time to unleash its true potential on the strip.

To add a twist to this extraordinary build, Derek from Vice Grip Garage has conceptualized a unique exhaust system equipped with electronic dumps and multiple mufflers, each designed for specific purposes. This innovative feature not only enhances performance but also allows for a dynamic auditory experience that can switch from a discreet rumble to a roaring symphony at the push of a button.

This Chevy drag truck stands as a testament to the creativity and technical prowess of the teams at Vice Grip Garage and Motion Raceworks. It challenges the stereotypes of traditional drag racing vehicles and showcases the limitless possibilities of automotive transformation. As it rolls onto the strip, this sleeper is set to leave spectators and competitors alike in awe of its unsuspecting might and unmatched cool factor.

