Classic Car Auction Is Featuring A Legendary IROC-Z Selling During Its Online Auction March 9-16

It's a clean third gen f-body.

The upcoming 5th Annual Intermountain Online Classic Car Auction, running from March 9th to 16th, is set to feature a wide array of vintage automobiles, with a standout being a meticulously maintained s1986 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z. This iconic sports car, known for its performance and distinctive styling, comes in a striking yellow gold color scheme that is sure to catch the eye of collectors and enthusiasts alike.

With the VIN 1G1FP87F0GL181794, this IROC-Z boasts a recent engine replacement – a remanufactured 305cid Jasper engine that has only 750 miles on it, indicating that the break-in period is complete. This ensures that the vehicle not only maintains its original charm but also offers reliable performance for future drives.

Adding to its appeal, the car's air conditioning has been upgraded to R 134a, providing cold air for comfortable cruising. The 700R4 Automatic Transmission and nearly new Yo-yo tires enhance the driving experience, making this IROC-Z a pleasure to drive on the open road or display at car shows.

With 126,300 miles showing on the odometer, this Camaro has been lovingly cared for, as evidenced by its excellent paintwork and updated T-Tops with new rubber seals to prevent leaks. These thoughtful upgrades and maintenance efforts underscore the vehicle's readiness for its next owner.

This Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z represents an exciting opportunity for collectors to own a piece of automotive history, especially as these models continue to appreciate in value. The car is consigned to be collected from Caldwell, Idaho, following the auction.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Classic Car Auction Group's website to consign their vehicles or register to bid on this and other classic cars featured in the auction. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of the legendary IROC-Z legacy.

Classic Car Auction is hosting its fifth annual Online Auction March 16th at 10:00 AM.

The ONLINE ONLY AUCTION BIDDING STARTS MARCH 9TH & ENDS MARCH 16TH.

