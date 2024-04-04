Classic Cars of Sarasota Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of Bobo's Rods & Customs

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Classic Cars of Sarasota, a premier independent classic car dealership, has announced its significant expansion with the acquisition of Bobo's Rods & Customs, a renowned specialty dealership with a 35-year legacy. The deal also includes the takeover of VFT Amalgamation LLC, a cloud-based vehicle aggregator operating under "Keys-No Fees!" This strategic move is poised to revolutionize the collector car market, offering unparalleled services and expanding the dealership's reach.

Michael Birk, CEO of Classic Cars of Sarasota, emphasized the synergy between the two companies, highlighting the acquisition as a milestone that not only diversifies their market presence but also enhances their ability to offer personalized services to collector car enthusiasts on a large scale. With the integration of VFT and its association with Dealer Accelerate, Classic Cars of Sarasota is set to offer an advanced Customer Relationship Management system, streamlining operations and maximizing potential.

Robert Bobo, the driving force behind Bobo's Rods & Customs, will join the Classic Cars of Sarasota team, bringing his wealth of experience to the joint management. He will also manage VFT Amalgamation LLC and oversee the restoration and body shop operations. Bobo's integration marks a new chapter for both entities, promising growth and innovation in serving the collector car community.

Classic Cars of Sarasota stands out with its comprehensive array of services, from sales and consignments to financing and global shipping. Housing over 120 vehicles in a 58,000 square-foot indoor facility, the dealership offers a wide selection of high-quality classics, muscle cars, European models, and exotics. This acquisition is set to further cement its status as a leader in the classic car industry.

Bobo's Rods & Customs, known for its exceptional selection of specialty vehicles, introduces a new era with its VFT technology, simplifying the process of purchasing vintage and classic cars through a "Virtual Inventory." This innovative approach ensures customers have access to a vast range of vehicles, further broadened by this acquisition.

This partnership represents a strategic alignment of visions and capabilities, promising to elevate the classic car buying experience and serve the collector car community in unprecedented ways.

