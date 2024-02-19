Classic Elegance Meets Modern Muscle: The 1932 Studebaker Commander Restomod

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Perfect Blend of Vintage Style and Ford Performance.

In the world of automotive restorations, the 1932 Studebaker Commander Restomod Coupe stands out as a stunning example of how classic elegance can be seamlessly integrated with modern performance. This unique vehicle combines the timeless design of a 1932 Studebaker with the robust and reliable running gear of Ford, offering car enthusiasts the best of both worlds.

At the heart of this restomod is a powerful 5.0 Liter V-8 Ford engine, providing the kind of performance and reliability that only modern technology can deliver. This powerhouse is paired with a smooth 3-Speed automatic transmission, ensuring that this classic car can keep up with modern traffic without breaking a sweat.

The exterior of the Studebaker is a sight to behold, finished in a deep burgundy that accentuates its vintage lines and curves, making it a head-turner wherever it goes. Inside, the gray interior offers a comfortable and stylish ride, with features that modern drivers have come to expect, such as cold air conditioning, power seats, and power windows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite its classic looks, this Studebaker is no stranger to modern conveniences. It's equipped with power Mustang II steering for effortless handling, a Grant steering wheel for added style, and a JVC AM/FM stereo with a backup camera for ease of driving. Although the sunroof and cruise control are currently non-operational, they are testament to the car's blend of vintage and modern elements.

Safety is also a priority in this restomod, with seat belts installed for added protection. This unique vehicle has even been featured in a local magazine, highlighting its exceptional build and the attention to detail that has gone into its restoration.

The 1932 Studebaker Commander Restomod Coupe is a perfect example of how the past and present can come together to create something truly special. With all Ford running gear under its classic chassis, it represents a harmonious marriage of style and performance that is sure to captivate car enthusiasts for years to come.

This awesome vehicle is selling at the Premier Auction on March 15th & 16th in Punta Gorda, Florida. With hundreds of lots of automobilia and great classic enthusiast vehicles for sale, you will find the one you want. If you can’t make it in person, you can bid on Proxibid. We look forward to seeing you.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.