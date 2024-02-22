Classic Recreations Revs Up $1 Million Drive for American Heart Association

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's for a great cause.

Classic Recreations, celebrated for its exquisite Diamond Edition Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra Race Car and Shelby GT500CR Mustangs, has embarked on a groundbreaking $1 million campaign to support the American Heart Association (AHA). This initiative marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration, aligning with the AHA's Life is Why™ campaign, aimed at encouraging individuals to lead healthier, longer lives through philanthropy.

In an extraordinary move to celebrate the AHA's centennial, Classic Recreations unveils the limited American Heart Association Life is Why Centennial Edition Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR. This initiative not only commemorates the AHA's 100th anniversary but also pioneers Classic Recreations' venture into philanthropy through the sale of a signature muscle car. Details of this remarkable Shelby GT500CR can be explored on the dedicated Life is Why Campaign page.

The campaign features the sale of 10 exclusive Centennial Edition Shelby GT500CRs, each priced at $625,000. From each sale, $100,000 will be donated to the AHA's Life is Why™ Campaign, targeting a total donation of $1 million by the end of 2024. These collector-worthy vehicles represent a unique blend of automotive excellence and charitable giving.

Jeff Stone, CEO of Classic Recreations, expressed pride in supporting the AHA's noble cause, highlighting the alignment of values between the organizations and honoring Carroll Shelby's legacy. Bryan Stone, the company's Chief Marketing Officer, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the unique opportunity for collectors to own a part of motorsports history while contributing to a crucial healthcare cause.

The AHA's commitment to combating heart disease and stroke, coupled with Classic Recreations' innovative fundraising model, exemplifies a powerful partnership for change. Dallas Board Chair Mark Sanders commended the company's generous support, underscoring the vital role of such collaborations in advancing the AHA's mission to save lives and enhance health outcomes across communities.

This landmark campaign offers an unparalleled chance for auto enthusiasts and philanthropists alike to drive forward the fight against heart disease and stroke, marking a significant milestone in the AHA's centennial celebrations.

