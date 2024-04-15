Classic Trucks Are Selling at the Big Boy Toy Auction Later This Month

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

As the collector vehicle market continues to diversify and grow, classic trucks have carved out a niche of their own, gaining significant attention and appreciation from enthusiasts and investors alike. This month, the spotlight turns to the Big Boy Toy Auction, an anticipated event where a selection of distinguished classic trucks is set to cross the auction block. These trucks, celebrated for their rugged charm and historical significance, offer a unique blend of utility and nostalgia, making them highly sought after by collectors looking to add a touch of both functionality and classic style to their collections.

Among the stars of the show are impeccably restored pickups from the golden age of American automakers, each with a story that echoes through its meticulously maintained bodywork and pristine engines. These vehicles represent more than just practical machinery; they are symbols of a bygone era that shaped the automotive landscape. The upcoming auction promises to be a vibrant venue for classic truck enthusiasts to compete for these timeless pieces, showcasing a range of models that highlight the evolution of truck design and technology through the decades. As bidders prepare to raise their paddles, the anticipation builds, setting the stage for a memorable event where the past's workhorses will become the present's treasures.

1972 Chevrolet Cheyenne Super 20

Discover the rugged elegance of the 1972 Chevrolet Cheyenne Super 20, a quintessential American classic that's more than just a workhorse. This 3/4 ton pickup blends the enduring charm of a vintage vehicle with the functionality desired by today's collectors. Under its hood lies a robust 350 cubic inch small block Chevy engine paired with an automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and powerful performance. Equipped with power steering, power brakes, and 4-wheel-drive, it's ready to tackle any challenge, whether on a picturesque back road or as part of a standout collection. Rolling on steel wheels and 265/70R16 112T tires, this Cheyenne Super 20 has clocked only 39,150 miles, suggesting a life well-maintained and primed for many more years of enjoyment and admiration. See it here.

1987 GMC V Conventional

Step back into the '80s with this vibrant red 1987 GMC V Conventional pickup, a standout model from an era that is just now being appreciated in the collector car market. This GMC, known for its classic boxy design, comes exceptionally well-preserved, making it a rare find among its contemporaries, many of which were overlooked and neglected over the years. Under the hood, it boasts a powerful 5.7-liter V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, offering robust performance synonymous with GMC's reliable craftsmanship.

This short-bed model is equipped with dual fuel tanks and 4-wheel drive, ensuring it's ready for both the demands of work and the pleasures of weekend cruising. Additionally, it features modern conveniences such as air conditioning, heat, and power steering, enhancing its functionality and comfort. Rolling on 35X12.50R15 steel wheels, this 1987 GMC pickup is not just a vehicle; it's a piece of automotive history primed to ignite the passion of any collector looking to enhance their collection with a classic yet capable truck. See it here.

1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup

Experience the rugged charm and distinctive style of the 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup, a beautifully crafted vehicle that captures the essence of classic American truck design. Painted in a striking orange and white color scheme, this truck stands out with its woodgrain bodyside accents and a functional wood-plank bed floor, which add a touch of vintage elegance to its sturdy exterior. Under the hood, it features a robust 350 cubic inch V8 engine enhanced with a Quick Fuel four-barrel carburetor, an Edelbrock intake manifold, and Doug’s Headers long-tube headers leading into a dual exhaust system with Flowmaster mufflers, delivering a powerful and throaty sound that is music to any gearhead's ears.

This Chevy is not just about looks and power; it's fully equipped for both comfort and utility. The lifted suspension and 15-inch rally-style wheels prepare it for any terrain, while the dual range transfer case and power front disc brakes ensure smooth handling and reliable performance. Inside, the cabin offers a clean and comfortable setting with white vinyl upholstery and convenient power steering, making it a pleasure to drive whether cruising through town or tackling more adventurous trails. With only 26,000 miles on the odometer, this 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup is an exceptional find for collectors and enthusiasts alike, ready to make a bold statement on the road or become a cherished addition to any classic vehicle collection. See it here.

The Annual Big Boy Toy Auction will start at 9 a.m. ET on April 27th. The sale takes place online and live in Clayton, Indiana. With many great classic cars and trucks, and a great collection of automobilia, you do not want to miss this auction. If you need assistance registering for online bidding, please email info@freijeauctioneers.com Please note that you can use our auction platform at a lower cost or Proxibid.

