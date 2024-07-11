Custom 1967 Ford Mustang by DiMora Motorcar Turns Heads with $300K Build

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Up for grabs at the GAA Classic Car Auctions.

In the world of custom cars, few vehicles manage to stand out quite like the 1967 Ford Mustang crafted by DiMora Motorcar in Palm Springs. This extraordinary build, valued at over $300,000, represents the pinnacle of automotive customization, blending classic style with modern performance enhancements. With just 90 miles clocked since its completion, this Mustang is virtually brand new and primed to impress at any car show or collector's garage.

Under the hood, the Mustang boasts a formidable 427 CID V8 engine that churns out a massive 550 horsepower. This power is harnessed through a Tremec 5-speed manual transmission, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience. The vehicle's reinforced subframe and body provide additional strength and stability, essential for handling the immense power and torque of the 427 engine.

The exterior of this Mustang is a sight to behold, finished in a stunning House of Kolor Lapis Blue Metallic with striking white stripes. Custom touches include fender flares with side skirts, dual side exhausts, bullet-style exterior side mirrors, and hood pins, all of which contribute to its aggressive and timeless look. The 18-inch Shelby AR billet wheels complete the aesthetic, perfectly complementing the car’s bold stance.

Performance is further enhanced by a Tru-Trac Billet Specialties serpentine system and Wilwood power disc brakes, providing reliable stopping power. The independent rear suspension with inboard disc brakes ensures a smooth and controlled ride, even under the most demanding conditions. Air conditioning has been thoughtfully integrated, making this Mustang as comfortable as it is powerful.

Inside, the car features velocity gauges with a digital odometer, custom illuminated 427 door sills, and a luxurious interior that reflects the meticulous attention to detail for which DiMora Motorcar is known. The combination of high-end materials and modern conveniences ensures that the driving experience is both comfortable and exhilarating.

This 1967 Ford Mustang by DiMora Motorcar is more than just a car; it’s a masterpiece of engineering and design. Whether you’re a collector or an enthusiast, this unique Mustang offers unparalleled performance, aesthetics, and exclusivity. With its blend of classic muscle and modern innovation, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the Ford Mustang.

