Custom Hellcat-Powered Humvee for $825,000

It's a crazy build.

In a striking display of automotive innovation and raw power, a unique Hellcat-powered AM General 6×6 Humvee commanded an impressive $825,000 at the 2024 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction. The sale, which saw the participation of renowned personality Richard Rawlings, marks a new high for custom military vehicles repurposed for civilian use.

This one-of-a-kind Humvee, originally manufactured by AM General, is a testament to the vehicle's enduring legacy as a robust and versatile military machine. In 2009, the Humvee underwent a dramatic transformation at the hands of Danton Arts Kustoms and Frenchy Export. The team reimagined the standard military Humvee into a formidable 6x6 beast, reminiscent of a vehicle straight out of a sci-fi blockbuster.

The highlight of this custom Humvee is undoubtedly its engine - a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat powerhouse. This engine, known for its use in some of the most high-performance vehicles in the automotive world, delivers a jaw-dropping 717 horsepower. Paired with a heavy-duty 4L80E automatic transmission, this Humvee is not just about imposing looks; it's built to deliver exceptional performance.

Further enhancing its capabilities, the vehicle features power steering and 6-wheel disc brakes, ensuring that its tremendous power is matched by control and safety. The modern touches continue inside, with a contemporary LCD cluster replacing traditional gauges, adding a dash of modern technology to this military icon.

The sale of this custom Humvee at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is more than just a transaction; it's a celebration of automotive ingenuity and the transformation of a utilitarian military vehicle into a luxury collector's item. It underscores the growing interest in military vehicles repurposed for civilian use, combining classic ruggedness with modern performance enhancements. The astounding sale price reflects the unique nature of this build, setting a precedent for future custom military vehicle projects.

