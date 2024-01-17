Daniel Pund Named Editor-in-Chief of Road & Track

Greg Pajo

Over Road & Track’s 76-year history, the one constant has been change. The latest being the elevation of Daniel Pund to the position of editor in chief effective immediately.

Pund, cleverly nicknamed “Dan” by his friends, has been serving as R&T’s executive editor since 2020 with responsibility for the day-to-day running of the editorial operations. He has collaborated on setting the direction and tone of both the magazine and website as it has evolved as a premium product for the 21st century.

Michael Simari

A veteran of automotive publishing, Pund comes to his new position with experience that includes a decade as deputy editor of Car and Driver and stints at Edmunds.com and Autoweek. While he has big plans for R&T, what won’t change is its commitment to authoritative information, genuine passion for the world of cars and motorsport, and dedication to editorial and photographic excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m honored to take the wheel of this beloved brand,” Pund enthused. “This is a pivotal and exciting moment in the automotive industry, and I’m looking forward to building on the strong foundation of Road & Track and working with the talented team to usher it into its next phase.”

“Road & Track continues to be an incredibly influential and multi-generational brand for auto enthusiasts,” asserts Nick Matarazzo, Hearst Autos president and chief revenue officer. “With Dan at the helm, we’ll continue to build on more than 75 years of success with best-in-class automotive lifestyle and motorsports coverage that expands and deepens our connection with our audience.”

Amid all the changes in the automotive and racing worlds, R&T will continue to bring the perspective of experience, a deep understanding of history, and the excitement of adventure. We will neither shy away from innovation nor betray our high, long-established standards. Also, it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Pund, based in Michigan, leads an editorial team spread out all over the United States, Europe, Africa, and Asia. And when something happens on those other two continents we’ll be headed there too.

You Might Also Like