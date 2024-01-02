Dodge Challenger Redeye: A Fitting Tribute to the Gasoline-Powered Era

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Racing with one of the baddest cars ever made!

As the sun sets on the reign of gasoline-powered muscle cars, enthusiasts are witnessing the end of an era with the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye leaving a lasting impression on dragstrips nationwide. Stellantis' shift towards electrification signifies the final production year for these iconic vehicles, with the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 leading the pack as a farewell masterpiece. This dragstrip-dedicated behemoth boasts an unprecedented 1,025 horsepower when fueled by E85, marking a pinnacle in muscle car performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

See both these Mopars race, only they're both highly modified here.

To honor this transition, the YouTube channel Wheels orchestrated a series of quarter-mile showdowns, featuring a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. This event, reminiscent of the thrilling races in the 'Fast' saga, was set against the dramatic backdrop of the Thunder Mountain NHRA dragstrip.

In its first face-off, the Challenger Redeye took on a Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody. The Redeye's raw power was evident as it clocked an impressive 11.28-second elapsed time (ET), easily outperforming the Scat Pack's 14.38 seconds.

The momentum continued in its next race against another formidable Challenger, the SRT 392. Despite a slower start, the Redeye's superiority was undeniable, finishing with an 11.61-second ET, overshadowing the SRT 392's 12.79 seconds.

The third challenge saw the Redeye go head-to-head with a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Maintaining its dominance, the Redeye finished strong at 11.76 seconds, leaving the Grand Cherokee trailing at 15.81 seconds.

These dragstrip battles not only showcased the Challenger Redeye's exceptional performance but also served as a fitting homage to the legendary gasoline-powered era of muscle cars. As Mopar transitions to electrification, these thrilling races will be etched in the memories of enthusiasts, symbolizing the end of an exhilarating chapter in automotive history.

Story continues

The Dodge Challenger Redeye's dragstrip dominance stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of gasoline-powered muscle cars. Although the future beckons with electric vehicles, the roar of engines like the Redeye's will continue to resonate, reminding us of a thrilling period that forever changed the automotive landscape.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.