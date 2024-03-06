Dodge's All-Electric 2024 Charger Daytona

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Dodge has unveiled a groundbreaking development in the automotive industry: the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger, marking the brand's first venture into the electric vehicle (EV) market with the Charger Daytona models. This revolutionary lineup introduces the world to the first and only electric muscle car, blending traditional muscle car aesthetics and performance with cutting-edge electric propulsion technology.

The flagship model, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, promises an exhilarating 670 horsepower with an anticipated acceleration of 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. Its sibling, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T, isn't far behind with 496 horsepower, showcasing the potent capabilities of Dodge's electrified muscle cars. This transition to electric power does not compromise the Charger's renowned performance, as it continues to claim the title of the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car.

For traditionalists and those seeking multi-energy options, Dodge introduces the Charger SIXPACK models, powered by a 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane engine. The SIXPACK H.O. and SIXPACK S.O. variants offer 550 and 420 horsepower, respectively, providing a high-octane alternative to the electric Daytona.

The all-electric Charger Daytona models boast an array of innovative features, including standard all-wheel drive, the STLA Large platform for enhanced performance, and the patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, delivering Hellcat-level sound intensity. Additionally, the PowerShot feature on Daytona models provides a 40-horsepower boost, further elevating the muscle car experience.

Production for the two-door coupe versions of the electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack and R/T will begin in mid-2024, with four-door models and gas-powered Chargers scheduled for early 2025. All models will be produced at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada.

This announcement aligns with Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, emphasizing electrification and efficiency to reduce carbon emissions. The introduction of the Dodge Charger Daytona models and the Hurricane engine-powered SIXPACK offerings exemplify the brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability without sacrificing the essence of muscle car performance.

The 2024 Dodge Charger is a testament to Dodge's enduring legacy in the automotive world, seamlessly integrating the thrill of muscle car driving with the benefits of electric propulsion, heralding a new era for the iconic American brand.

