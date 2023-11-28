Downs Auction Is Selling A Tucker Convertible, Ford GT And Other Great Classics On December 1st

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Rev your engines and mark your calendars, as Downs Auction gears up for an automotive extravaganza on December 1st. Buckle up for an adrenaline-fueled ride through automotive history, featuring iconic classics like the rare Tucker Convertible and the timeless Ford GT. Get ready to witness the thrill of the auction floor as these automotive gems go under the hammer, promising enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of motoring legacy. It's not just an auction; it's a journey into the heart of automotive excellence.

1948 Tucker 2-Door Convertible

Step into the mystique of motoring history with the 1948 Tucker 2-Door Convertible, Vin #1057, a rare gem reemerging from decades of obscurity. As one of only 51 Tucker Torpedoes ever crafted, this enigmatic vehicle embodies Preston Tucker's visionary dream. With its sleek design, pioneering features, and a history shrouded in mystery, Vin #1057 stands as a momentous find for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Uncover the allure of American automotive innovation and seize the opportunity to claim this elusive piece of motoring history.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe

Indulge in automotive excellence with the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe, a rare gem now up for auction. This iconic classic, adorned in captivating Riverside Red, captivates onlookers with its timeless allure. The red interior adds a touch of luxury, while the distinctive split rear window enhances its visual appeal. Beneath the hood lies a potent 300hp, 327 cu-in V8 engine, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, promising an exhilarating driving experience. With only a limited number produced in 1963, this Corvette stands as a unique testament to American automotive design. Don't miss the chance to claim this pinnacle of motoring history.

2005 Ford GT

Embark on an exhilarating journey with the 2005 Ford GT, a striking Mark IV red masterpiece adorned with iconic white racing stripes, now up for auction. This modern classic is powered by a resolute aluminum 5.4L supercharged V8 and 6-speed transaxle, promising a thrilling performance on the road. Impeccable in every detail, from its aerodynamic design to the McIntosh stereo system, it pays homage to the legendary GT 40 that triumphed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Despite facing a flood, this resilient masterpiece emerged unscathed, boasting no engine damage and maintaining excellent running and driving condition. With a branded title, this Ford GT stands as a unique and enduring piece of automotive history, presenting a rare opportunity to make it yours. Mileage: a mere 9,2xx miles.

All Bidders must fill out the bidder registration form at http://Downsauction.com or http://forms.gle/ZvhzcBmBEmMK7uxEA. All bidders will be required to provide us with a photo ID that matches the HIBID profile and proof of funds for up to the amout of what they wish to bid.

