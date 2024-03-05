Is the Electric Dodge Charger a Muscle Car?

Stellantis

Let’s spend some valuable time arguing about stupid things. Like… What, exactly, is a “muscle car?” And is the new 2024 Dodge Charger a member of that species?



Generally, the “classic” muscle era kicked off with the introduction of the 1964 Pontiac GTO. There are muscle heads out there who can reel off every mechanical tweak that supposedly turned the easygoing, mid-size Tempest into a GTO. But the reality is that all GTOs were not created equal.





General Motors

“A word of caution here: Pontiac is forced by the realities of commerce to build cars for little old ladies and GM executives as well as enthusiasts,” wrote Car and Driver in its infamous sorta-test comparing Pontiac’s version of the GTO to Ferrari’s. “It is quite possible to go to your dealer's for a demonstration drive and find yourself in a GTO of infinite dullness-an automatic-transmission-, power-operated-seat-, tinted-window-car with little to distinguish it from a Chevelle, a Buick Special, an Olds F85, or any other semi-visible American car.”

And yes, Ferrari used the name first. On that little car known as the 250 GTO which won some world championships and is today, you know, the world’s most valuable car. Like $51,705,000 expensive.

At Road & Track, the skepticism about the Pontiac started with the name. “First of all,” our forefathers wrote, “let it be understood that we disapprove of name stealing… there is an unforgivable dishonesty in such a practice as this and the insult should be sufficient to prevent any intelligent person regarding it with anything but derision.” Those guys were onto something.

Stellantis

The important part about muscle cars was never the engines. Or the Connestoga-spec suspension systems and inadequate brakes. Or anything to do with performance. Muscle cars may fire imaginations, but they were ordinary cars, usually very primitive, and always kind of cheesy. Relatively small (meaning not small) cars with the largest engines Detroit was then turning out. The important part was the marketing.

Why the Pontiac GTO hit was because it was 1964. That was the year the oldest of the baby boomers hit age 18, when the Beatles and Beach Boys and a thousand other groups supercharged youth culture, and when prosperity of the post-World War II boom was nearing its peak. Pontiac stole the GTO name because it had resonance and was marketable and not because it had anything to do with the substance of the car.

And, yes, 1964 was also the year Ford introduced the boomer-aimed Mustang. And Plymouth launched that fish called Barracuda. It was also when the ABC television network moved production of the youth-obsessed TV show American Bandstand from the backwater of Philadelphia to the entertainment hub of Los Angeles. Because marketing to the massive baby boomer generation meant money.

So muscle cars truly became defined by their advertising and blatant appeal to youth. In 1968 Dodge introduced the Super Bee, a version of the Coronet mid-size car that featured a cartoon – a drawing, a kiddie icon – of a bee wearing a helmet and somehow equipped with a V-8, zoomy exhaust pipes, and mag wheels. At its brother division, Plymouth, they licensed the character the Road Runner from Warner Brothers and created the Plymouth Road Runner with a beep-beep horn to mimic the cartoon.

Not all marketing of muscle cars was so blatantly juvenile. But a lot of it was. AMC had the Rebel Machine, Chevrolet marketed the Heavy Chevy for a while (rhyming, yay), and Ford was putting Cobras on Torinos and Mustangs. What is a “Cobra Jet” anyhow? A snake or a turbine engine? Pick one.

Oh yeah, 1968 was also the year Mattel launched the Hot Wheels line of toy cars to parasitically leverage the marketing of the big cars with miniatures for their younger siblings. It's obvious, the muscle era was a mania.

Stellantis

Let’s not get weepy or sentimental or reverential about muscle cars. They were fun, but often not that special. Or even good. Some, if not most, were trash.

But this is 60 years later. Those first boomers are staring down their 80th birthdays and few of their grandkids view cars the same way they once did. But, and this is important for Dodge in 2024, those few who do are Dodge's target market.



No brand (a word worthy of derision) has leaned more heavily into its muscle-era heritage than Dodge. Since the “Hemi” name was revivified in 2003 for the next (and last) generation of DaimlerChrysler North American V-8s – despite not having true hemispherical combustion chambers – the exploitation of the muscle-bound past has increased.

Hellcat, Hellephant, Charger, Daytona, Challenger, Scat Pack, R/T… Dodge isn’t marketing these things to environmentally conscious grad students at Brown. In many ways, there’s every reason to be grateful that they aren’t. God knows, the world doesn’t need any more gray Audi crossovers. And when the last Last Call Challenger is sold for some exorbitant price, may God welcome the supercharged Hemi into paradise.

Stellantis

There is no official Board of Muscle Authenticity around to certify what is or isn’t a muscle car. But what is obvious is that Dodge is going to market the new Charger using every crass trope and cliché it can muster. Shameless? Yeah, gloriously so. Will it work? Hmmmmm…

Stellantis

Until now, the people who’ve been attracted to all-electric cars – and at least initially that’s what the new Charger will be – have been more likely to be, yep, Brown grad students than the guys who lust after Hellcats and buy Hoonigan apparel in gross lots. This is Dodge trying to attract its existing customers into electrics using every hoary sales technique at its disposal. "When I first got the brief for this vehicle," Chief Engineer Audrey Moore told the media, "it became very clear that the vision for this car is that it needed to be a muscle car, but it also had to be electric."

The first two electric Charger models are the R/T and the Scat Pack. Classic muscle names. Like GTO, they are names that resonate and that makes them marketable.

"This is still the quickest and most powerful muscle car you can buy at launch," Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told media. With up to 670 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of consistent torque chomping at the pavement with all-wheel drive, the Scat Pack should easily be the quickest Dodge ever. With a listed curb weight of 5838 pounds, it’s definitely the heaviest one that isn’t a large truck.

But, no. It’s not going to be quicker than a Tesla Model S Plaid or a Lucid Air Sapphire. Tesla and Lucid aren’t calling their big sedans muscle cars anyhow.

Stellantis

So Dodge is using the self-defined muscle car designation as both a marketing mallet and a hedge that lets it claim a niche.

By most definitions, the new Charger isn’t a muscle car. It doesn’t have a big V-8 engine; it’s not based on some flimsy existing ordinary car; and it’s going to be a while before some senior citizen is sitting in a lawn chair next to one at a car show.

But it is a muscle car in the tradition that’s always mattered most to Detroit. It’s going to be exuberantly, exceedingly, relentlessly and joyously sold as a fun machine to which the young (and the, ick, young at heart) can aspire and qualify to finance for 72 months.

Here's hoping it works.

