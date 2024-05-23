Electrification firm Lunaz resumes operations after restructuring

lunaz bin lorry front three quarter lead

Electrification specialist Lunaz has restarted operations following a company restructure, after the Silverstone-based business went into administration in March.

The Lunaz Group has effectively split into two distinct companies, both founded by boss David Lorenz. The Lunaz Applied Technologies (LAT) business, which modified commercial vehicles such as bin lorries, was in effect sold off to new sibling firm UEV (Upcycled Electric Vehicles) for the sum of £130,000. “The sale to UEV represented the highest offer received for the business and assets,” noted administrator FRP.

Lunaz Design, which electrifies classic cars including the original Range Rover, will now resume trading under that name.

Lorenz said the move will enable “long-term sustainable growth” and it “ensures we are ready to meet the immediate demand for vehicle electrification”.

Lunaz Design will continue to operate from its base at the Silverstone Technology Park, offering the same range of restomods for the Aston Martin DB6, Bentley Continental, Jaguar XK, Range Rover Classic, Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and Rolls-Royce Phantom V and VI.

Existing customers’ cars will be delivered this summer, the company said, while new orders will receive a target date of October next year.

UEV, meanwhile, will start a new product trial for its Mercedes Econic-based bin lorry this summer. The first deliveries of the finished product are scheduled to begin by March next year.

LAT had ceased operations because it had failed to obtain the necessary funding to start production of the electrified lorry. The firm said it would restart operations when the market environment was more favourable.

LAT had planned to convert 1100 diesel-powered commercial vehicles to electric power annually, "to meet surging demand for electrified vehicles in the run-up to the 2030 [now 2035] ban on the sale of fossil-fuelled vehicles", it said.

Last year, it agreed to supply waste management company Biffa with 10 upcycled electric vehicles, in a deal that, it said, would save up to 210 tonnes in embedded carbon.

It then agreed a supply deal with Buckinghamshire Council, with plans to deliver the first lorry last autumn.

