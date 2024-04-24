Elon Musk gave Tesla investors the one thing they've been demanding — and it worked brilliantly

Tesla is moving up production for cheaper cars, Elon Musk said on Tuesday. Christian Marquardt via Getty Images

Elon Musk said Tesla will get cheaper electric vehicles out sooner.

The move came after Tesla lowered prices due to falling sales and increasing competition.

Tesla's first quarter was marked by fewer deliveries, layoffs, and a stock rout.

Elon Musk dangled a long-awaited prize — cheaper Tesla models — in front of investors on Tuesday. It sent stock soaring.

In Tesla's highly anticipated first-quarter earnings call, CEO Musk talked about the company's efforts to accelerate the production of cheaper electric vehicles. Investors have been clamoring for the cars for months amid falling sales of current models.

Musk didn't give many specifics, like how much the cars will cost or exactly when they'll be available. But it was enough to calm investors, and Tesla's stock rose 13% in after-hours trading.

"If you have a great product at a great price, the sales will be excellent," Musk said on the call.

He said that Tesla plans to keep making its cars and prices more competitive. Carmakers around the world, including once-dismissive Musk, worry about Chinese EVs' low prices undercutting their sales.

Tesla's cheaper models will be produced on existing manufacturing lines. Production might start late this year or in early 2025, instead of the second half of 2025, Musk said.

Tesla's cheapest car in the US is the Model 3, which starts at $38,990. The average US EV costs $53,758. The company sold 220,910 of the Model 3 last year.

Analysts were cautiously optimistic about Musk's announcement.