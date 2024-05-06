Elon Musk is tightening his grip on Tesla

Elon Musk took a surprise trip to China over the weekend. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top Tesla exec Tom Zhu has been redeployed to China, Electrek reports.

Several other top execs have left Elon Musk's company.

Musk is consolidating power at Tesla as a vote over his $47 billion pay package looms.

One of Tesla's top executives has been reassigned to China in another sign that Elon Musk is tightening his grip on the electric carmaker.

Tom Zhu, who was previously in charge of Tesla's US plants and sales — effectively making him second in command to Elon Musk — has now been named VP of China, Electrek reports.

Prior to the move, Zhu had assumed more responsibilities at Tesla as Musk was increasingly occupied by X, according to Electrek.

Reuters reported last year that Zhu — who had formerly led the Gigafactory Shanghai manufacturing plant — had been promoted.

Now, Musk has resumed control of Tesla's North American sales operations, Electrek reports.