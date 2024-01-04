End of an Era: Final 2023 Dodge Challenger Rolls Off the Line

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Brampton Plant Shuts Down for Major Overhaul as Dodge Bids Farewell muscle cars.

In a significant moment for the automotive industry, the last 2023 Dodge Charger, Challenger, and Chrysler 300 have come off the assembly line at Stellantis' Brampton Assembly Plant, marking the end of an era for the revered L platform. This platform, which kickstarted with the 300C in 2004, heralded a resurgence of Hemi-powered muscle cars, beginning with a 5.7-liter V8 and culminating in an astonishing 1,025 horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The platform has seen more than 4.3 million units produced in its nearly two-decade-long run.

ADVERTISEMENT

See Shaq's Hellcat here.

The final Chrysler 300 made its exit on December 20, shortly after the launch of the 300C earlier in the month. The last Charger, a Destroyer Gray Scat Pack Widebody, and the concluding Challenger, an SRT Demon 170 in Pitch Black, marked the plant's shutdown on December 22. Stellantis design chief Ralph Gilles commended the evolution of the range, noting that it "exceeded all of our expectations."

As the Brampton facility powers down for an extensive two-year retooling phase, including new stamping lines and a paint shop, the future looks different for these iconic models. Workers returning in late 2025 will focus on assembling the next-gen Jeep Compass and vehicles built on the STLA Medium platform, featuring both internal combustion and battery-electric powertrains.

The successor to the Charger and Challenger will emerge from the Windsor Assembly Plant, over 200 miles away. Based on the STLA Large platform, this new breed of vehicles will include options for a Hurricane inline-six and battery-electric drivetrains, a significant departure from their muscle car roots.

For the Chrysler 300, the path forward is less clear. Chrysler's brand head Christine Feuell hinted at three new products in the coming years, including two SUVs, and a potential refresh of the Pacifica. While the future of the Chrysler 300 remains uncertain, Gilles suggests that any new product might not be a direct successor but will undoubtedly be a noteworthy addition to Chrysler's lineup.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.