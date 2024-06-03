Ends 6/13- Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Awesome 1968 GTO 4-speed Convertible

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Motorious readers have an extraordinary opportunity to win a rare 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible with just 33,000 original miles. The Dream Giveaway Garage is offering this classic muscle car, renowned for its iconic styling and powerful V-8 engine, as part of their latest charitable initiative.

Since the 1969 GTO giveaway wrapped up earlier this year, muscle-car enthusiasts have eagerly awaited another chance to own a piece of automotive history. After an exhaustive search for the perfect vehicle, the Dream Giveaway Garage has unveiled this stunning 1968 GTO convertible. Powered by a matching-numbers 400 ci V-8 engine and a four-speed Muncie manual transmission, this GTO represents the pinnacle of Pontiac’s engineering from the muscle car era.

The 1968 GTO, recognized by Motor Trend as Car of the Year, is a standout in the collector-car market. This specific model, finished in Cameo Ivory with a black interior, was sold new in Doylestown, PA, and spent much of its life in Texas. The vehicle has undergone a meticulous frame-off restoration, focusing on preserving its originality and low mileage. With only 3,116 GTO convertibles produced in 1968 with this engine and transmission combination, it stands as a rare and valuable find.

Participants in the giveaway not only have a chance to win this exceptional car but also contribute to a charitable cause, supporting veterans and children's charities. The winner will also receive $19,000 to cover federal taxes, making the prize even more enticing. This GTO offers an unparalleled driving experience, whether for leisurely cruises or spirited drives. Don't miss this unique opportunity to own a piece of muscle car history while making a positive impact. Enter now to support a great cause and possibly drive away with this iconic 1968 GTO convertible.

