ENDS TODAY! Motorious Readers Get 2x Entries-Link in the Article

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don't miss this Firebird dream car!

In the world of classic muscle cars, few names spark as much excitement as the Pontiac Firebird. Now, a golden opportunity has emerged for enthusiasts and collectors alike: the chance to own a fully restored 1968 Pontiac Firebird 350 H.O. convertible. This grand prize, offered in the Firebird Dream Giveaway, comes with a powerful 320-horsepower High Output V-8 and a four-speed manual transmission, ensuring a thrilling driving experience with the top down or up.

This meticulously restored classic, a symbol of American muscle and automotive innovation, stands out as a rare gem. With only 3,784 of its kind produced in 1968 and an estimated 750 being convertibles, this Firebird is not just a car; it's a slice of history. The 1968 model marked the Firebird's second year of production, with the vehicle's popularity skyrocketing and paving the way for the iconic Pontiac Trans Am.

The restoration process spared no expense, breathing new life into the car and accentuating its triple-black color scheme – a Tuxedo Black exterior, black top, and black standard interior. This attention to detail ensures that the car doesn't just retain its original charm but also surpasses it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Firebird Dream Giveaway does more than just offer a chance to own a piece of automotive excellence; it's also an opportunity to give back. Proceeds from the giveaway will support veterans and children, making each entry a step towards making a difference.

With a full suite of factory options, including the Firebird 350 H.O. Performance Package, hood-mounted tachometer, dual exhaust, and power steering, this classic 1968 Pontiac Firebird 350 H.O. convertible is ready to find a new home. But enthusiasts and collectors should act fast. Opportunities to own a vehicle of such stature and significance are rare and fleeting. The chance to drive this piece of automotive history home, along with $18,000 to cover taxes, awaits. Enter now and be part of a legacy that continues to captivate and inspire.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.