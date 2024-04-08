Enter to Win the Ultimate Corvette Dream Giveaway: A 2024 Stingray and a '63 Sting Ray Restomod

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Fulfill your Corvette dreams by winning a 2024 Stingray with boosted power and a stunning '63 Sting Ray restomod. Enter now!

Corvette enthusiasts, get ready to rev up your engines because the ultimate Corvette Dream Giveaway is here, offering you the chance to win not one, but two breathtaking Corvettes to grace your garage.

The grand prize package includes a custom-built 2024 Corvette Stingray that's been souped up to deliver a heart-pounding 725 horsepower, surpassing even the new C8 Corvette Z06. With a striking Rapid Blue exterior and a luxurious 3LT leather interior featuring GT2 Competition seats, this Stingray is a true showstopper. Equipped with top-of-the-line factory options like the Z51 Performance Package and Magnetic Selective Ride Control, this Corvette promises an exhilarating driving experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fulfill your Corvette dreams by winning a 2024 Stingray with boosted power and a stunning '63 Sting Ray restomod. Enter now!

But that's not all. Thanks to the expertise of Corvette performance specialists Boost District, this Stingray boasts a Lingenfelter-exclusive Magnuson supercharger, Corsa exhaust, and a host of other upgrades, making it a powerhouse on the road.

As if that wasn't enough, the lucky winner will also take home a meticulously restored 1963 Corvette Sting Ray convertible transformed into a modern marvel of automotive engineering. Bathed in the same Rapid Blue paint as its counterpart, this Sting Ray restomod features a luxurious black leather interior by Al Knoch Interiors and is equipped with a Scoggin-Dickey/Chevrolet Performance LS3 engine, Holley Sniper EFI system, and much more.

Not only will you fulfill your Corvette fantasies, but you'll also support veterans' and children's charities with your donation. Plus, Dream Giveaway will cover $50,000 for the taxes, making this prize package even sweeter. Don't miss out on your chance to own these premium Corvettes—enter now and make your dreams a reality!

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.