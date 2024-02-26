Exclusive Viper Truck Sweepstakes Ends February 29th-Motorious Readers Get Double Entries

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Dodge created an automotive marvel by merging the heart of a Viper with the body of a truck, birthing the formidable Dodge Ram SRT-10 Viper truck. This beast, available for you to win, is not just a vehicle but an embodiment of raw power and rugged beauty. With a scant 6,600 miles recorded, this Viper truck is a pristine example of one of the world's most exhilarating pickups, meticulously preserved in a climate-controlled sanctuary for nearly two decades.

Imagine commanding 500 horsepower courtesy of the colossal 8.3L Viper V-10 engine, paired with the precision of a manual six-speed transmission. This isn't just any truck; it's a legend, offering an unrivaled blend of Viper's exhilarating performance with the utility and brawn of a Dodge Ram.

This grand-prize, gleaming in Bright Silver, is a collector's dream, being 1 of only 698 units produced in this hue in 2004. It stands as a testament to American engineering prowess, combining speed, strength, and style in a package that's as thrilling to drive as it is to behold.

By entering for a chance to win, you're not just aiming for the keys to this extraordinary machine; you're supporting valuable charitable causes. Plus, to sweeten the victory, we'll take care of $16,000 in taxes, ensuring your focus remains on the pure joy of driving.

Reflect on the moment in July 2004 when this model, under the control of NASCAR's Brendan Gaughan, shattered world records to become the fastest production truck ever, clocking an average speed of 154.587 mph. This record is a testament to the Dodge Ram SRT-10's legendary status in automotive history.

Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Enter now for your chance to embrace the thrill of owning a piece of automotive history, the 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 Viper truck, and support charity in the process. Your dream truck awaits.

