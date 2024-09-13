Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Extreme Road Rage Ramming Is Shocking

People do interesting things in road rage fights, like destroying their own vehicle. That’s what went down with an incident in Sacramento as shocked onlookers couldn’t believe their eyes. Fortunately, one of them had the presence of mind to record the fight with their phone and share it with a local news station.

The footage starts partway into the road rage exchange, so we don’t get to see what supposedly started it all. A lot of times the inception is one driver cutting another one off, the failure to use a turn signal, tailgating, or something similar. Sometimes it’s something incredibly innocuous, like paying the other driver a compliment.

When the video begins we already see heavy crash damage on the little Honda CR-V as the Chevy Trailblazer makes a run at it, colliding with the rear quarter panel. The driver backs up and rams the smaller vehicle over and over, damaging it and the Chevy while pushing the other vehicle into an intersection.

Even as emergency sirens whine and first responders show up at the scene, first an ambulance, the Trailblazer driver keeps backing up and doing its battering ram maneuver over and over. Frustrated, the guy floors it at one point, smoking the back tires of the Chevy.

Then he gets out, climbs on top of the Honda, and proceeds to kick in its windshield. Either he’s all the way in his brain’s basement or he has serious mental health problems because this behavior is far from normal.

Thankfully, one of the bystanders confirms the CR-V is unoccupied. Had it not been, there probably would be a fatality at the scene by that point. The guy just keeps stomping all over the Honda even as firefighters try to deescalate the situation.

Finally, the police show up, communicating with our road rager in a language he can more easily understand.

While it’s understandable your might be frustrated by what other people on the road do, completely losing it and turning to violence like this guy isn’t the way to express that.

Image via KCRA 3/YouTube

