The Fiat 500 Returns to America as an Electric City Car

Stellantis

After five years away from the American market and one year after announcing the car's impending return, the Fiat 500 is finally back as an EV. The American market 500e, announced Tuesday, becomes the first Stellantis EV sold in the U.S. and, crucially, the smallest EV from a major manufacturer available to American buyers.

Stellantis

The 500e keeps its small stature by building around a 42-kWh battery pack, less than one-fifth the size of the 229-kWh pack in the upcoming Ram Rev 1500. That allows the Fiat to weigh in at an impressive 2952 lb, but it also means that the 500e has an EPA-estimated driving range of just 149 miles. While that comfortably beats out the range of just over 80 miles offered by the last 500e, it lags well behind larger cars built around bigger battery packs. The battery charges in 4 hours and 15 minutes on a level 2 charging system and from 0 to 80 percent in 35 minutes on an 85-kW fast charging system.

Stellantis

With an 8.5-second 0-60 time and a top speed of 94 mph, the 500e is not exactly a performance car. This is a city car through and through, with a total length of 143 inches and a modern take on the 500's typical retro shape. It fills a unique niche, offering people who do not need the massive range of a big sedan or truck an affordable electric option that is easy to park without paying for two to five times the battery capacity they need. In a world where a Mini is 152 inches long and even the Chevrolet Bolt hatchback has a 66-kWh battery and a 163-inch footprint, that is something consumers have not been offered since the last 500e.

Stellantis

500e Pricing

The 500e starts at $34,095 after a $1595 destination charge, making it expensive for a city car and affordable for an EV. Tueday's announcement does not include any mention of plans for the 500e's Abarth variant, which was revealed for Europe last year.

You Might Also Like