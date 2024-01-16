This Firebird Convertible Sweepstakes Ends Thursday! Get Double Entries Now-Just Click The Link!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The clock is ticking for car enthusiasts to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win an immaculately restored 1968 Pontiac Firebird convertible. This grand prize, a gem from Pontiac's golden era of muscle cars, is a showstopper with its high output 350 cubic-inch V-8 engine, one of only 3,784 manufactured that year.

This sleek, triple-black Firebird, hailing from a long-standing private collection, is a testament to the classic American muscle car's appeal in the 1960s. What makes this convertible particularly special is its original Muncie four-speed manual transmission, a feature that’s estimated to be present in fewer than 750 of the 1968 models.

The vehicle has undergone a rigorous nut-and-bolt restoration, retaining its authentic Tuxedo Black paintwork, a new black convertible top, and a pristine black interior. Attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the restoration, ensuring the Firebird remains one of the finest examples in the country.

In addition to the powerful engine and signature transmission, the car comes with several desirable factory options. These include a hood-mounted tachometer, power disc brakes, power steering, and a deluxe steering wheel. While the original electric clock was removed, it has been innovatively repurposed as a part of a center console gauge package. This unique blend of classic style and modern flair makes the Firebird an absolute keeper.

As an added incentive, the sweepstakes winner will not only gain a legendary vehicle but also benefit from a generous offer to cover $18,000 in federal prize taxes. The contest is not just about winning a car; it’s also about supporting veterans’ and children’s charities.

With the sweepstakes drawing to a close this Thursday, enthusiasts are urged to seize this rare opportunity. Whether it’s cruising with the top down or showcasing its beauty at car shows, this 1968 Pontiac Firebird is destined to turn heads and capture hearts. Enter now for a chance to drive away in a piece of automotive history.

