Florida Man Sentenced for Misusing COVID Relief Funds on Luxury Items, Including a Vintage Car

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is one of many cases like this.

Kenneth Steven Landers, a 57-year-old Florida resident, has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a COVID relief fraud scheme. In a case that highlights the misuse of pandemic aid, Landers has been ordered to serve one year and one day behind bars for wire fraud and engaging in illegal monetary transactions.

See how everyone involved in a NYC car accident behaved horribly here.

According to the Department of Justice, Landers applied for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, designed to assist businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 10 times. He fraudulently requested $1.41 million by submitting false information and documents, including forged or altered Internal Revenue Service tax forms. These requests were made under four corporate entities controlled by Landers: American Fallen Veterans Service Project Inc., Tire Empire LLC, Maypops LLC, and Florida United Inc.

Seven out of the 10 loan applications were approved, resulting in $910,000 being deposited into Landers' bank accounts. However, instead of utilizing the funds for employee wages or business expenses as intended, Landers diverted the money for personal gain. The Department of Justice revealed that Landers spent the funds to pay off mortgages on his home and business property, purchased an 18kt gold Rolex watch, and notably, bought a vintage Jaguar XKE Roadster sports car. Additionally, $113,000 in cash, traceable back to the PPP loans, was withdrawn by Landers.

This case not only illustrates the misuse of government aid during a time of global crisis but also sheds light on the allure of classic cars as luxury assets. The purchase of the vintage Jaguar XKE Roadster, a model renowned for its elegance and performance, underscores the timeless appeal of classic automobiles as symbols of status and wealth.

Tara K. Reed, IRS-CI Acting Special Agent In Charge, commented on the case, emphasizing the seriousness of exploiting the pandemic for personal enrichment. "Kenneth Steven Landers saw this global crisis as an opportunity to line his own pockets. Today’s sentencing demonstrates that criminals will pay a heavy price when they steal funds intended to provide much-needed relief to many Americans who were in financial despair.”

Story continues

As part of his sentence, Landers is required to forfeit the $910,000 fraudulently obtained and make full restitution to his victims. His case serves as a stark reminder of the legal and moral responsibilities associated with government aid, especially during times of widespread hardship.

Source: CBS47

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.