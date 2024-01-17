Florida Museum Features A Classic Car Vending Machine

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

If you’re ever in the area, this is worth checking out!

People seem to be fascinated with the Carvana vehicle vending machines when they find out about their existence, be we have something even better. The Elliot Museum in Stuart, Florida contains a classic car vending machine of sorts, which is automatically far cooler.

Called the Boomerang, the museum’s curator during a local news spot referred to it as an automated parking garage. While such things have been used in Asia for a while, they’re starting to filter into use here in North America.

But the Boomerang is in fact an old machine, not something newer. The curator tells the reporter that there were only four made and he believes this is the only one operable. To see it in action is a real treat, but we can only imagine what it’s like in person.

Apparently, the vending machine feeds cars onto a giant turntable, which just like with records, spins round, right round, giving everyone a good 360-degree view of the different classic cars on it. Then it will remove a car and put it away, retrieving something else. The concept is cool and honestly is something we could just sit and watch for hours at a time.

We haven’t seen anything like this in a car museum, so that lone makes a trip to Elliot Museum worth the effort. The curator says originally the purpose was to display as many cars as possible using the museum’s limited footprint. As they say, necessity is the mother of invention, only this machine was already invented but it did push management to find it and make it workable.

You have to watch this thing in motion in the video, it’s really cool. And if you’re ever in the area, you’ve got to visit this museum.

