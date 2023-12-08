Ford Announces Recall of 2024 Mustang Models Due to Brake Pedal Issue

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's the first recall for the 2024 Mustang.

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for select 2024 Ford Mustang models, citing concerns over a manufacturing defect in the vehicle's brake pedal. The recall, affecting a specific batch of vehicles, is centered on a potential hazard that could compromise the braking function and increase the risk of a crash.

The defect involves the brake pedal pivot tube, which, in the affected vehicles, may not have been properly flared during the manufacturing process. This flaw could result in the brake pedal becoming loose, posing a significant safety risk by potentially leading to a loss of braking function.

Produced at the Flat Rock Assembly plant, the recall targets Mustang models built between June 7th, 2023, and October 25th, 2023. According to Ford, 66 vehicles are included in this recall. As of now, Ford reports no accidents or injuries connected to this issue, but the potential risk has prompted immediate action.

To address this concern, Ford will have dealership technicians inspect and, if necessary, replace the brake pedal and bracket assembly free of charge. This proactive measure ensures the safety and reliability of the affected Mustang models.

Owners of the 2024 Ford Mustang models in question are advised to expect communications from Ford starting December 18th, 2023, regarding the recall process. The reference number for this recall is 23S61. In the interim, Ford recommends that owners of the affected vehicles refrain from driving until an inspection and any required repairs are completed.

For further information or inquiries, owners can contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332. Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) offers resources for recall information, accessible via their toll-free line at 1-888-327-4236, TTY at 1-800-424-9153, or their website at www.nhtsa.gov.

Source: Ford Authority

