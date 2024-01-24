Ford CEO Confirms: The V8-Powered Mustang is Here to Stay

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

While other brands are killing off the V8.

In a reassuring announcement for muscle car enthusiasts, Ford's CEO Jim Farley has confirmed that the beloved V8-powered Ford Mustang isn't going anywhere. Amidst a landscape where rivals like the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger are bowing out or shifting gears towards smaller engines or electric versions, the Ford Mustang stands tall as the last bastion of the traditional American V8 muscle car.

Farley’s assertive statement comes at a time when the muscle car segment is witnessing significant changes. The Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger, both iconic names in the world of American muscle cars, are set to depart the stage in 2024. Dodge plans a return with a gasoline-powered Charger equipped with a 6-cylinder engine and an electric iteration is also on the horizon. Similar expectations hover around Chevrolet and its future offerings.

However, amidst this landscape of transition and uncertainty, Ford is making a bold statement of commitment to its heritage and its fans. Farley, in his recent interview with Motor 1, underlined the company's dedication to preserving the legacy of the V8-powered Mustang. He emphasized Ford's readiness to stand alone if necessary in providing an affordable V8 sports car to the world.

"A lot of our competitors have left. And if we're the only one on the planet making a V-8 affordable sports car for everyone in the world, so be it,” said Farley.

This proclamation is a significant win for purists and aficionados of classic American muscle. The V8 engine, synonymous with power and performance, remains a cherished element of the Mustang's identity. Ford's commitment not only secures the Mustang's position in the market but also preserves the essence of an era when roaring engines and raw power defined the driving experience.

In an automotive industry increasingly leaning towards sustainability and electrification, Ford's pledge to retain the V8 Mustang is a testament to the enduring appeal of muscle cars and the importance of diversity in the automotive ecosystem. The future of driving includes electric avenues, but for the Ford Mustang, the heart-pounding thrill of a V8 engine will continue to resonate on the open road.

